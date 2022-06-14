Tardigrades Have A Surprising Weakness: Snail Slime

Tardigrades can survive in the most extreme environments (Credit: Schokraie E, Warnken U, Hotz-Wagenblatt A, Grohme MA, Hengherr S, et al. (2012), CC BY 2.5 /Wikimedia Commons)

Tardigrades are perhaps the most resilient creatures on Earth. Popularly called water bears, or moss piglets, they can thrive in the most extreme of conditions — from the peaks of mountains to the bottom of oceans, and even the vacuum of space. Now, researchers have finally found the one thing capable of killing the otherwise indestructible microscopic organisms — snail slime.

Zofia Ksiazkiewicz and Milena Roszkowska of Adam Mickiewicz University in Poland stumbled upon the tardigrades' nemesis while trying to determine how the tiny creatures traveled to new neighborhoods. Their reliance on wind currents and water streams as modes of transport is well-known. But the biologists suspected tardigrades might also be hitching rides on land snails since the two frequently coexist in the same habitats. Moreover, the slime, or mucus, that helps keep the snail's bodies from drying out, provides the ideal environment tardigrades need to remain active.

Grove snails carry tardigrades to new environments (Credit: Zofia Ksiazkiewicz and Milena Roszkowska)

To test their theory, the researchers collected a few specimens of some grove snails and Milnesium inceptum tardigrades that coexist in ecosystems across Western Europe. The snails were allowed to crawl through water droplets and over tufts of moss containing tardigrades. Sure enough, the researchers found that the snails picked up 38 tardigrades from the water and 12 from the moss. The researchers speculate that the snails may be the ideal mode of transportation for the organisms since they more likely to be carried to a hospitable environment.

However, the free rides comes at a cost. In a separate experiment, the researchers had snails crawl over tardigrades in a tun state —in which their bodies dry out and appear as lifeless balls. The ability to maintain this tun state for as long as twenty years allows the microscopic creatures to withstand extreme environments.

Tardigrade species Milnesium inceptum used in experiments; insert shows tardigrade in the tun state. (Image credit: Zofia Książkiewicz and Milena Roszkowska)

The pudgy organisms were rehydrated, and researchers spent the next 24 hours observing them for signs of life. Most of the tardigrades not exposed to the snails' mucus survived. However, only 34 percent of those that came in contact with the mucus could be revived. Ksiazkiewicz and Roszkowska, who published their findings in the journal Scientific Reports on April 14, 2022, believe this is because the tardigrades started to rehydrate when they came in contact with the watery mucus, But they were unable to switch back to their dehydrated or tun state fast enough as the mucus dried around around them.

"We suspect that the mucus dried up too quickly and the tardigrades undergoing rehydration were unable to react quickly enough to the drying microenvironment," explains the pair in their Scientific Reports article on the experiments. "As a result, it was difficult to form correct tuns again in such a short time."

The mighty tardigrade may be able to survive some of the harshest conditions on the planet, but it would be wise to remain wary of the dangers of traveling by snail.