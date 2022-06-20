Justin Bieber's Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, Explained

Justin Bieber is suffering from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome(Credit: Lou Stejskal /CC-BY-SA-2.0/Flickr)

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber recently revealed that he had been diagnosed with a rare neurological condition known as Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The June 11, 2022, announcement came after the 28-year-old musician postponed three shows on his 2022 Justice World Tour. Bieber subsequently delayed all his upcoming US performances to recover.

"It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves, and has caused my face to have paralysis," the 28-year-old singer told fans in an Instagram video. "As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can't smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move."

What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome?

Ramsay Hunt syndrome — named after American neurologist Dr. James Ramsay Hunt, who first documented the condition in 1907 — is caused by the varicella-zoster virus. This is the virus responsible for chickenpox.

The virus, which remains dormant in the body long after the person has recovered from chickenpox, usually causes no symptoms. However, a weakened immune system or stress can sometimes reactivate the virus, causing what is called shingles. The painful rash and blisters, which lasts for three to five weeks, typically attack a single area of the body, such as the torso. But in a few unfortunate cases — about five in 100,000 — the virus reactivates in the facial nerve causing it to swell and become irritated. This is called the Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

How does Ramsay Hunt syndrome cause damage?

As the name indicates, the facial nerve connects the brain to the face. It enters the face via the facial channels. The thin bones located on each side of the brain are extremely dense, and even minor inflammation can result in the nerve being pinched and prevent it from functioning correctly.

(Credit: Justin Bieber/ Instagram)

The most outwardly noticeable characteristic of Ramsay Hunt syndrome is unilateral facial paralysis, which can interfere with the ability to blink and form facial expressions. Symptoms also include blisters around the ear on the paralyzed side of the face or the roof of the mouth. Some individuals also experience hearing loss and vertigo.

Is there a cure?

Most Ramsay Hunt Syndrome patients that seek medical help promptly make a full recovery within three to four months of the diagnosis. The British charity Facial Palsy UK reports that 70 percent of those who receive treatment within three days of developing symptoms make a full recovery. The rate drops to about 50 percent for those who wait longer. Some extreme cases are left with permanent facial muscle weakness and hearing loss.

Bieber, who is resting and undergoing the best medical care possible, is very optimistic that he will recover. "I'm gonna get better. I'm doing all these facial exercises to get my face back to normal - and it will go back to normal," said the young musician. "It's just time, and we don't know how much time that's going to be."

Resources: theconversation.com, NPR.com, rarediseases.org

