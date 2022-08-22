These Bats Buzz Like Hornets And Wasps To Escape Owls

The mouse-eared bats have learned to mimic the sounds of bees to send off predators (Credit: Marco Scalisi/ CC-By-SA 2.0)

Batesian mimicry — where a harmless species mimics a harmful one to escape predators — is widespread in animals. But most recorded examples of the phenomena are visual. For instance, the harmless scarlet kingsnakes have evolved to resemble a venomous species, while the flower-loving hoverflies have adopted the persona of stinging wasps. Now, for the first time, researchers have uncovered a mammal that has developed acoustic Batesian mimicry to scare away predators.

Danilo Russo first stumbled upon the greater mouse-eared bat's (Myotis myotis) talent while working on his Ph.D. thesis report. "I noticed that when we handled the bats to take them out of the net or process them, they buzzed like wasps or hornets," he said.

Years later, the animal ecologist at the University of Naples Federico II and his team set out to investigate if the sound was a coincidence or a way to fend off predators. The researchers recorded the buzzing cries of the bats when they were being captured. They then compared the sounds to four stinging insect species — two wasps and two bees. The similarities in the sounds convinced them the scientists the bats were copying the insects to scare off predators.

Barn owls prey on bats (Credit: Kristina Servant/CC-BY-2.0 / Wikimedia Commons)

Russo and his team tested their theory on eight barn owls (Tyto alba) and eight tawny owls (Strix aluco). Half of the birds were captured from the wild, while the rest had been raised in captivity. When the scientists played normal bat sounds, the owls all gravitated towards the speaker, in search of the prey. However, when exposed to the bat's bee-like buzzing, the birds instantly steered away.

The researchers, who published their findings in Current Biology on May 9, 2022, observed that the wild birds showed greater signs of fear than the ones brought up in captivity. This indicated that the owls had prior experience of being stung by the insects and knew to clear away.

"Birds tend to avoid stinging insects Russo says. "When nest boxes or tree cavities are colonized by hornets, birds do not even attempt to explore them, not to mention nest there."

The scientists believe this is the first known example of Batesian mimicry — acoustic or otherwise — where a mammal copies an insect. But they suspect there may be many more and hope their discovery will encourage scientists to seek out more examples of sound-based mimicry.

