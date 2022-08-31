Understanding The Metaverse

Metaverse fans believe the virtual world will allow users to work and play (Credit: Enter the crypto,/CC BY-SA 4.0 / Wikimedia Commons)

The metaverse is rapidly being portrayed as the next frontier in the tech, business, and finance world. The concept gained popularity in July 2021, after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg rebranded the company to Meta to reflect its growing focus on the metaverse. Today, everyone from major corporations like Microsoft and Disney to cutting-edge startups is scrambling to enter the lucrative market that is predicted to reach over $780 billion by 2024. But what exactly is the metaverse? How will it affect the way we live and work?

What is the metaverse?

In simplest terms, the metaverse is a fully immersive virtual world that parallels our real life. However, the term does not actually refer to a specific type of technology. Instead, a functioning metaverse requires a combination of cutting-edge technologies like augmented reality, virtual reality, 3D holographic avatars and artificial intelligence.

The metaverse is not new

Famous Japanese singer Hatsune Miku i is a hologram (Credit: Danny Choo/ CC-By-SA- 2.0/Flickr)

Zuckerberg may have drawn the world's attention to the metaverse, but the idea of a virtual world is not new. The gaming industry has been building the fundamental elements of the metaverse for many years. For instance. Fortnite: Battle Royal, where 100 players battle it out on a small island until only one survivor is left, is a prime example of a virtual universe.

The use of holograms is credited to the music industry. Hatsune Miku, one of Japan's most beloved pop stars, is a hologram with 100,000 hit songs to her credit. The "singer," created by Crypton Future Media, uses Yamaha's Vocaloid2 synthesizer and voice samples from Japanese actress Saki Fujita.

Will the metaverse change the way we live?

Companies worldwide are trying to get a piece of the metaverse market (Credit: Jon Radoff,/ CC BY 2.0/ Wikimedia Commons)

Fans believe that the metaverse will enable people to conduct their daily lives in an online world. They envision using the virtual universe to attend meetings, conferences, concerts, and even tour the world with their friends.

However, experts believe the technology needs to improve drastically before that happens. Virtual Reality headsets are still clunky, often making users motion sick, and are not made to be used for prolonged amounts of time. Motion tracking technology is still lacking, and the amount of raw computing power needed also presents an issue.

Metaverse companies also have to find a way to standardize the technology so users can seamlessly move between different virtual worlds. Most importantly, the technology must be affordable and compelling to persuade consumers to spend time and money on playing, buying, interacting with content, and collaborating with others in the metaverse.

