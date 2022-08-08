Madagascar Is Home To The World's Second 3D Printed School!

By

Madagascar is home to the world's second 3-D printed school (Credit: BOTO Friddet/ Thinking Huts.org)

The beautiful island country of Madagascar has a dire school shortage. About a third of Malagasy children have no access to education because the schools are too far away or severely overcrowded. Thinking Huts, a non-profit dedicated to increasing global access to education, believes that 22000 new schools are needed to fulfill the demand. The organization plans to tackle the issue with a series of 3D-printed schools, the first of which was completed in April 2022.

The 765-square feet honeycombed structure, named Bougainvillea, is located on a university campus in Fianarantsoa, a town in south-central Madagascar. It was developed in partnership with 14trees, which built the world's first 3D printed school in Malawi in July 2021. The single-story school will house 30 engineering students.

The 3-D printer completed the walls in 18 hours (Credit: Mattea LinAe/Thinking Huts)

The construction began with the printer pouring a cement-like mixture in a pattern to create the walls. The entire process took just 18 hours! Once the cement tried, a Madagascan crew swooped in to attach the locally manufactured roof, door, and windows.

The pilot project took three weeks from start to finish and cost $300,000. Half the cost went towards the printer rental and equipment transportation. Maggie Grouts, the 22-year-old founder of Thinking Huts, hopes to reduce the cost of future schools by raising funds to purchase a 3D printer.

Maggie Grout (L) founded Thinking Huts when she was 15 (Credit: Thinking Huts)

Grout, a senior at the University of Colorado, was just 15 when she started Thinking Huts. Adopted from a rural village in China when she was 18 months old, Grout realized that not all kids were as fortunate and wanted to help. The idea for the 3-D printed schools came to her after brainstorming with her father on ways to use the technology for the greater good.

Resources: Thinkinghuts.org, BBC.com, NewAtlas.com

MLA8

Jiang, Laura. “Madagascar Is Home To The World's Second 3D Printed School!.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 08 Aug, 2022, www.dogonews.com/2022/8/8/madagascar-is-home-to-the-worlds-second-3d-printed-school. Accessed 08 Aug. 2022.

MLA7

Jiang, Laura. “Madagascar Is Home To The World's Second 3D Printed School!.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 08 Aug, 2022, Web. 08 Aug. 2022.

APA

Jiang, L. (2022, August 8). Madagascar Is Home To The World's Second 3D Printed School!. Retrieved 2022, August 8, from https://www.dogonews.com/2022/8/8/madagascar-is-home-to-the-worlds-second-3d-printed-school

Chicago

Jiang, Laura. “Madagascar Is Home To The World's Second 3D Printed School!.” DOGOnews. August 8, 2022. Accessed August 8, 2022. https://www.dogonews.com/2022/8/8/madagascar-is-home-to-the-worlds-second-3d-printed-school.
3 Comments
  • dream_beyond
    dream_beyondabout 2 hours
    Oh that is so cool! And it even looks nice!
    Reply
    • kitty321
      kitty321about 3 hours
      the students can have education now at school! The students who CAN go to school have to be very grateful they can have education:)
      Reply
      • stella527
        stella527about 3 hours
        That's so cool!
        Reply

