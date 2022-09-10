Remembering Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022 (Credit: Royal. Uk)

Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom's longest-serving monarch, died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, at 96. Her historic 70-year reign spanned wars, a pandemic, 15 British prime ministers, and 14 US Presidents!. She is survived by her four children, eight grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren.

Queen Elizabeth II was born in London as Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary on April 21, 1926, to the Duke and Duchess of York, Prince Albert and Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon. The young princess was only 13 years old when World War II broke out on September 1, 1939, but her youth did not stop her from contributing to the British war effort.

Britain's new monarch King Charles III and the late Queen Elizabeth II (Credit: Royal. Uk))

On October 13, 1940 — just a month after Germany began its intense attack on the United Kingdom — Elizabeth gave her first radio address on BBC's The Children's Hour. The young girl comforted kids living away from home during the war. The future queen performed various other public duties throughout the conflict and even trained as a driver and mechanic. She earned the rank of Junior Commander before the war ended.

In 1947, Elizabeth married Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten, a former prince of Greece and Denmark, at Westminster Abbey in London. The couple had four children: Charles in 1948, Anne in 1950, Andrew in 1960, and Edward in 1964.

Over the course of her 70-year-reign, the British monarch visited 117 countries and hosted over 100 international heads of state in the United Kingdom. Her historic visit to Germany in 1965 was the first by a British sovereign in 52 years and symbolized the reconciliation of the two nations after World War II.

Queen Elizabeth, I also witnessed the dissolution of the British Empire in the decades following World War II. When Elizabeth became monarch, Britain commanded over 70 overseas territories. At the time of her death, the monarch was recognized as the Head of State by just 15 Commonwealth countries. The voluntary political association, which includes Australia and Canada, comprises former British colonies.

Queen Elizabeth II was Britain's longest-reigning monarch (Credit: Royal. UK)

The monarch broke Queen Victoria's record for the longest-serving monarch (63 years) in 2015 and became the first British sovereign to celebrate 65 years of reign in 2017. In February 2022, the queen celebrated 70 years on the throne, becoming the second-longest reigning monarch in world history. French King Louis XIV, who ruled for over 72 years remains in the top spot.

Ironically Elizabeth was never expected to become the queen when she was born. But soon after the death of her grandfather King George V, his oldest son Edward VIII abdicated the throne. Since he did not have any children at the time, Elizabeth's father, Albert inherited the crown, positioning her first in line to become monarch.

The queen's funeral will be held at the Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022. She will be laid to rest in St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle, beside her husband, Prince Philip, her parents, and her sister Princess Margaret.

