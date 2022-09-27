NASA's DART Spacecraft Successfully Crashes Into An Asteroid

An illustration of the DART spacecraft heading toward the Didymos binary asteroid system (Credit: NASA/Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab, Public domain/ Wikimedia Commons)

On September 26, 2022, NASA's golf-sized DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) spacecraft intentionally crashed into a distant asteroid. The spectacular collision, observed by telescopes worldwide, was NASA's first practical attempt to move an asteroid in space. The $325 million mission is part of the space agency's overall planetary defense strategy to protect Earth from the impact of an errant space rock.

"We're embarking on a new era of humankind, an era in which we potentially have the capability to protect ourselves from something like a dangerous hazardous asteroid impact. What an amazing thing. We've never had that capability before. "said Lori Glaze, Director of NASA's Planetary Science Division, soon after the September 26, 2022 impact.

Asteroid Didymos (top left) and its moonlet, Dimorphos, about 2.5 minutes before the impact of NASA's DART spacecraft (Credit: NASA/Johns Hopkins APL)

DART's target was a small asteroid called Dimorphos. The space rock measures 530 feet (160 meters) in diameter, or about the size of the Pyramid of Giza. It is currently about seven million miles from Earth. Dimorphos orbits a larger, 2,560-foot (780-meter) asteroid called Didymos. Neither asteroid pose a threat to Earth.

NASA's investigation team will now use ground-based telescopes to determine if DART's impact altered Dimorphos's orbit around Didymos. The researchers expect the collision to shorten Dimorphos's orbit time by roughly ten minutes.

The DART mission will be followed by the European Space Agency's (ESA) Hera mission in 2026. It will conduct detailed surveys of both Dimorphos and Didymos. The researchers are particularly interested in knowing more about the crater caused by DART's collision and obtaining precise measurements of Dimorphos' mass. If successful, Hera will be the first spacecraft to explore a binary asteroid system. The spacecraft will also be the first to visit a space rock as small as Didymos.

Resources: NASA.gov, The Verge.com