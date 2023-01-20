Why Ancient Roman Monuments Are Still Standing

The Colosseum, an amphitheater in Rome, Italy, was built in 80 AD ( Credit: FeaturedPics/ CC BY-SA 4.0 /Wikimedia Commons.

Despite technological advances, modern concrete structures start to crumble in just 50 years if not maintained. This contrasts sharply with Italian monuments that remain standing after over 2000 years. Now, an international research team has finally uncovered how Roman concrete wonders continue to survive to this day.

According to team leader Dr. Admir Masic, the secret lies in tiny clumps known as lime casts. They have been found between the concrete in all ancient Roman construction. Researchers had always believed the clumps were a result of "sloppy mixing." But the engineering professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology suspected they served a purpose.

Quicklime is formed by heating calcium carbonate in a kiln to release carbon dioxide (Credit: dyfedarchaeology.org.uk)

"If the Romans put so much effort into making an outstanding construction material, why would they put so little effort into ensuring the production of a well-mixed final product?" said Masic. "There has to be more to this story."

Upon closer examination, the researchers found that the lime casts were a form of limestone known as quicklime. The brittle material is produced by heating crushed limestone at high temperatures. The scientists theorized that as cracks appear in the concrete, the quicklime crumbles. It fills the tiny areas between the cracks. When water flows through the gaps, it reacts with the quicklime to form limestone. The hardened mineral plugs any cracks in the concrete.

A false-color map of ingredients in one of the samples, featuring a large calcium inclusion (red) (Credit: Dr. Admir Masic et.al)

The team tested their theory by running water through cracks in two concrete blocks — one with and the other without quicklime. Sure enough, the water seepage through the concrete block with quicklime stopped within two weeks. However, the water continued to flow freely through the second block.

Masic and his colleagues published their findings on January 6, 2023, in the journal Science Advances. They hope their findings will help improve the longevity of modern concrete structures as well.

Resources: Businessinsider.com, Newatlas.com, news.mit.edu