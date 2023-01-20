Why Ancient Roman Monuments Are Still Standing

By

Word Count

295 words

Reading Level

Alignment

Listen to Article

The Colosseum, an amphitheater in Rome, Italy, was built in 80 AD ( Credit: FeaturedPics/ CC BY-SA 4.0 /Wikimedia Commons.

Despite technological advances, modern concrete structures start to crumble in just 50 years if not maintained. This contrasts sharply with Italian monuments that remain standing after over 2000 years. Now, an international research team has finally uncovered how Roman concrete wonders continue to survive to this day.

According to team leader Dr. Admir Masic, the secret lies in tiny clumps known as lime casts. They have been found between the concrete in all ancient Roman construction. Researchers had always believed the clumps were a result of "sloppy mixing." But the engineering professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology suspected they served a purpose.

Quicklime is formed by heating calcium carbonate in a kiln to release carbon dioxide (Credit: dyfedarchaeology.org.uk)

"If the Romans put so much effort into making an outstanding construction material, why would they put so little effort into ensuring the production of a well-mixed final product?" said Masic. "There has to be more to this story."

Upon closer examination, the researchers found that the lime casts were a form of limestone known as quicklime. The brittle material is produced by heating crushed limestone at high temperatures. The scientists theorized that as cracks appear in the concrete, the quicklime crumbles. It fills the tiny areas between the cracks. When water flows through the gaps, it reacts with the quicklime to form limestone. The hardened mineral plugs any cracks in the concrete.

A false-color map of ingredients in one of the samples, featuring a large calcium inclusion (red) (Credit: Dr. Admir Masic et.al)

The team tested their theory by running water through cracks in two concrete blocks — one with and the other without quicklime. Sure enough, the water seepage through the concrete block with quicklime stopped within two weeks. However, the water continued to flow freely through the second block.

Masic and his colleagues published their findings on January 6, 2023, in the journal Science Advances. They hope their findings will help improve the longevity of modern concrete structures as well.

Resources: Businessinsider.com, Newatlas.com, news.mit.edu

Cite Article

Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

MLA8

Alvarado, Ashley. “Why Ancient Roman Monuments Are Still Standing.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 20 Jan, 2023, www.dogonews.com/2023/1/20/why-ancient-roman-monuments-are-still-standing. Accessed 20 Jan. 2023.

MLA7

Alvarado, Ashley. “Why Ancient Roman Monuments Are Still Standing.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 20 Jan, 2023, Web. 20 Jan. 2023.

Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

APA

Alvarado, A. (2023, January 20). Why Ancient Roman Monuments Are Still Standing. Retrieved 2023, January 20, from https://www.dogonews.com/2023/1/20/why-ancient-roman-monuments-are-still-standing

Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

Chicago

Alvarado, Ashley. “Why Ancient Roman Monuments Are Still Standing.” DOGOnews. January 20, 2023. Accessed January 20, 2023. https://www.dogonews.com/2023/1/20/why-ancient-roman-monuments-are-still-standing.
Learn Keywords in this Article
Play Vocabulary Game
0 Comments
Be the first to leave a comment.

    Embed Code

    Copy and Paste the code below to your website or blog.

    By using this widget you agree to the Terms of Use.

    Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

    MLA8

    Alvarado, Ashley. “Why Ancient Roman Monuments Are Still Standing.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 20 Jan, 2023, www.dogonews.com/2023/1/20/why-ancient-roman-monuments-are-still-standing. Accessed 20 Jan. 2023.

    MLA7

    Alvarado, Ashley. “Why Ancient Roman Monuments Are Still Standing.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 20 Jan, 2023, Web. 20 Jan. 2023.

    Chicago

    Alvarado, Ashley. “Why Ancient Roman Monuments Are Still Standing.” DOGOnews. January 20, 2023. Accessed January 20, 2023. https://www.dogonews.com/2023/1/20/why-ancient-roman-monuments-are-still-standing.

    APA

    Alvarado, A. (2023, January 20). Why Ancient Roman Monuments Are Still Standing. Retrieved 2023, January 20, from https://www.dogonews.com/2023/1/20/why-ancient-roman-monuments-are-still-standing

    Popular Articles

    WeekMonthYear

    Learning Activities