Exploring Valentine's Day Traditions Around the World

Valentine's Day is celebrated annually on February 14 (Credit: Liz West/ CC-BY-SA-2.0/ Flickr)

On February 14, 2023, millions of people worldwide will celebrate Valentine's Day. In the United States, the romantic holiday is marked by giving candy, flowers, and gifts to loved ones. However, other countries celebrate the holiday differently. Some don't even observe it on February 14! Here are some interesting Valentine's Day customs from around the world.

Japan

In Japan, it is normal for women to give chocolates to men on Valentine's Day. "Giri choco," or "obligation chocolate," is given to casual friends and colleagues. It is a way of showing appreciation and respect. The more expensive "Honmei choco," or "true-feeling chocolate," is reserved for boyfriends and husbands. Japanese men return the favor on White Day, which is celebrated on March 14. The presents can range from flowers to fine jewelry. However, the gift must cost at least three times more than what was received on Valentine's Day.

The Japanese have two Valentine's Day celebrations (Credit: Masashi Yanagiya/ CC BY-SA 2.0/ Wikimedia Commons.

South Korea has added a unique twist to this fun tradition. Those that do not get a Valentine's Day gift celebrate "Black Day" on April 14. They dress in black and comfort each other over steaming bowls of noodles cooked in black bean sauce.

Denmark

Danish men often give the women they l(Credit: Nillerd/ CC BY-SA/ 3.0/ Wikimedia Commons)

In Denmark, loved ones exchange handmade cards with pressed white flowers called snowdrops. Additionally, Danish men often give women a "gaekkebrev," or "joke letter." It contains a unique poem or rhyme. The sender's identity is only shown through dots — one for each letter in the person's name. If the recipient correctly guesses the sender's name, they get a chocolate egg on Easter Sunday. If they fail, they give their secret fan a chocolate egg.

Wales

The Danish exchange spoons engraved with meaningful messages (Credit: Amgueddfa Cynru/ CC-BY-SA-2.0/ Flickr)

In Wales, Valentine's Day honors Saint Dwynwen, the Welsh patron saint of lovers. It is celebrated on January 25. Couples exchange hand-crafted wooden spoons. They are engraved with meaningful patterns and symbols. For example, a horseshoe means good luck, while a Celtic knot signals everlasting love. The unusual tradition dates back to the early 17th century.

Germany

Pig figurines are the Valentine's Day gift of choice in Germany (Credit: Frivo/ CC-By-SA- 2.0/ Shutterstock)

In Germany, Valentine's Day is primarily celebrated by adults. Since pigs are considered lucky, many couples exchange pig figurines and photos. They also give each other heart-shaped ginger cookies with romantic messages written in icing.

Do you have a fun Valentine's Day tradition? Be sure to share it with us in the comment section below.

Happy Valentine's Day!

Resources: Smithsonianmag.com, Wikipedia.org, learningenglish.voa.com, Rd.com, traveltriagle.com