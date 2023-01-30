World's Oldest Sentence Written in the First Alphabet Discovered

The ancient lice comb with the world's oldest sentence (Credit: Dafna Gazit, Israel Antiquities Authority)

The first phonetic alphabet — where each symbol represented a specific sound — is credited to the Canaanites. They lived in the Eastern Mediterranean during the 2nd millennium BC. Over the years, a few Canaanite letters have been found on pottery pieces. Now researchers have found the first, and probably oldest, complete Canaanite sentence on an ancient lice comb.

The pocket-sized comb measures less than 1.5 inches long (3.8 cm) and 1 inch (2.5 cm) tall. It had fourteen thin teeth to rid hair of lice on one side and six thicker teeth to untangle hair on the other. The artifact was unearthed in 2016 from an Israeli archaeological site called Lachish. However, it was not until 2021 when Madeline Mumcuogle, a research associate at the Hebrew University, noticed the minuscule lettering on the base of the comb.

The Canaanite alphabet script on the lice comb (Credit: Daniel Vainstub / Ben-Gurion / CC-BY-SA- 2,0/ University of the Nege))

Closer examination revealed that the seven words formed a complete sentence in Canaanite. In English, it roughly translated into, "May this tusk root out the lice of the hair and the beard." The researchers could not determine the exact date of the comb. But based on other artifacts found in the area, they estimate it is about 3,700 years old.

"Nothing like this was found before. It's not the royal inscription of a king … this is something very human. You're immediately connected to this person who had this comb," said study co-author Yosef Garfinkel, a professor of archaeology at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

