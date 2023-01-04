Camera Footage Captures Octopuses Throwing Debris At Each Other

Australian scientists have caught footage of Octopuses throwing things at one another (Credit: Dr. Peter Godfrey-Smith et al.)

Octopuses are among the smartest animals in the ocean. The invertebrates can navigate through mazes, complete tasks in exchange for food, and even recognize human faces. Now, the clever animals have been caught throwing objects at one another. The rare behavior has previously been seen in only a few animals like chimpanzees, elephants, and birds.

Scientists at the University of Sydney discovered the odd conduct while studying the animals in Jervis Bay, Australia. Octopuses are usually solitary creatures. However, Jervis Bay's rich resources attract many gloomy octopuses (Octopus tetricus). Dr. Peter Godfrey-Smith and his team were curious to learn how the mollusks interact with each other. They placed cameras in two areas with large octopus populations to observe their behavior.

Octopus caught in the act of hurling debris at a neighbor (Credit: Dr. Peter Godfrey-Smith et.al)

The over 20 hours of footage captured between 2015 and 2015 showed the mollusks throwing silt, algae, and even shells. Sometimes, the animals would toss aside debris and leftover food, likely to clean their dens. Other times, however, they seemed to attempt to strike one another. The researchers noticed that these throws were more forceful and were carried out using specific arms. The target octopus was often seen ducking or raising an arm to avoid being hit. Fortunately, the weapon of choice was largely silt.

The researchers observed that females were more likely to throw objects than males. Additionally, darker octopuses threw things more often and forcefully than their paler counterparts. The scientists, who published their findings in the journal PLOS ONE on November 9, 2022, do not know the reason for the targeted throws. But they suspect it may be to enforce personal space.

"Most throws do not hit others," said Dr.Godfrey-Smith "Only a minority of cases appear to be targeted. I'd speculate that a lot of the targeted throws are more like an attempt to establish some 'personal space,' but this is a speculation, it's very hard to know what their goals might be."

