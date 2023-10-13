By Laura Wencel - 360 words

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio Frank Rubio is helped out of the Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft on September 23, 2023 (Credit: NASA.gov)

Frank Rubio has inadvertently set a new record for the longest time in space by an American. The NASA astronaut returned to Earth on September 23, 2023, after spending 371 days at the International Space Station (ISS). Rubio's time in space surpasses Mark Vande Hei's US spaceflight record of 355 days set in 2022. Russia holds the world record of 437 days, set in the mid-1990s.

Rubio, and Russian cosmonauts, Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, launched to space aboard the Soyuz MS-22 on September 21, 2022. The trio expected to spend six months aboard the ISS and return home in February 2023.

However, in December 2022, the parked Soyuz spacecraft was hit by a small piece of space junk. The impact punctured the radiator, causing a coolant leak. Engineers deemed the vehicle unsafe to fly the astronauts home. So, the spacecraft returned to Earth with scientific specimens and other cargo.

Russia's Soyuz spacecraft backs away from the International Space Station to begin the three astronauts home (Credit: Roscosmos.

An empty Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft arrived at the ISS on February 25, 2023, to bring the astronauts home. But Rubio, Prokopyev, and Petelin had to wait for a fresh crew to take over their duties. Unfortunately, the Soyuz vessel to transport the replacement astronauts was not ready, resulting in a six-month delay.

At a press conference held after his return, Rubio said he would have never agreed to go on a year-long mission to space. The extended trip was mentally more challenging than the astronaut had expected. It also caused the 47-year-old to miss important family milestones. They included his oldest child completing her first year at the US Naval Academy and another heading off to the West Point military academy.

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio with his Soyuz MS-22/23 crewmates Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin (Credit: NASA.gov)

Rubio's hardships have not gone unnoticed. "Frank's record-breaking time in space is not just a milestone; it's a major contribution to our understanding of long-duration space missions," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. "Our astronauts make extraordinary sacrifices away from their homes and loved ones to further discovery."

Nelson also added that NASA had no plans to send US astronauts on year-long space missions. This means Rubio will be able to hold on to his record for a long time!

