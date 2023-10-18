By Abigail Stevens - 457 words

Paris is currently undergoing a massive bed bug infestation (Credit: Creator/ pixy.org/ CC BY-NC-ND 4.0)

Paris is usually associated with stunning landmarks, world-class museums, and Michelin-starred restaurants. However, lately, France's capital and most populous city has been in the news for an unlikely reason — bed bugs!

What are bed bugs?

Bed bugs f on the blood of humans and animals. However, unlike mosquitoes, they do not transmit any diseases with their bites. The nocturnal insects hide inside mattress seams, box springs, bed frames, carpets, and other furniture during the day. They feed on their unsuspecting victims at night, leaving behind small, itchy red bites. The insects had largely disappeared by the 1950s, But they have made a resurgence in recent decades, primarily due to high population densities and more mass transit.

(Credit: roxbugs.com/ CC-BY-SA-2.0))

When did it all begin?

The bed bug paranoia began in early September after a string of viral posts on social media showed the pesky insects crawling on hotel mattresses and across the seats of trains and cinemas. Since then, the insects have become the topic of discussion everywhere — from television talk shows to the French parliament.

Why does Paris have so many bed bugs right now?

ANSES, the French health and safety agency, blames the recent upsurge in bed bug infestations on the large number of tourists that have been coming to Paris since the COVID-19 lockdown was lifted. In 2022, the city welcomed 22 million tourists!

Additionally, the agency believes these particular bed bugs have mutated into superbugs. This means they have become resistant to the currently available insecticides, making them harder to kill.

What is the French government doing to solve the issue?

The French government is asking residents and visitors not to panic. The officials have created a dedicated task force to get rid of the pesky insects in public places. They also ask visitors to check their hotel beds and report insect sightings. Residents have also been asked not to bring home second-hand furniture or pre-owned mattresses.

How do bed bugs spread?

Bed Bug eggs on a suitcase (Credit: roxbugs.com/ CC-BY-SA-2.0)

The insects cannot fly. Instead, they travel by hitching a ride on clothing and luggage. Bed bugs also increase rapidly. A female adult can lay up to 10 eggs daily and 200-500 eggs in her lifetime.

The large number of people visiting Paris has made it easy for the bugs to spread to nearby countries. Belgium and London are among the many reporting bed bug infestations, albeit on a smaller scale.

How can travelers stop the spread of bed bugs?

Travelers should ask hotels if they have had a bed bug infestation and check the mattresses in their rooms. They should also use luggage racks when unpacking and examine their luggage before leaving the country. Experts also recommend washing all travel gear in hot water upon returning home.

