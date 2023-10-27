By Laura Wencel - 382 words

The Day of the Dead is celebrated annually on November 1st and 2nd (Credit: Randal Sheppard, CC BY-SA 2.0/ Wikimedia Commons)

Day of the Dead, or Dia de los Muertos, is a vibrant and colorful celebration of life and death and an important part of Mexican culture. The annual holiday, held from November 1st to November 2nd, offers a unique opportunity to remember and honor loved ones who have passed away.

History and origin

The holiday's roots go back thousands of years to the indigenous peoples of Mesoamerica., including the Aztecs and the Mayans. The area comprises modern-day countries of northern Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, Belize, and central to southern Mexico.

The ancient civilizations believed death was a natural part of the cycle of life. They celebrated the occasion for a month with elaborate burial ceremonies and shrines. When the Spanish conquered the regions in the 16th century, they introduced All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day to commemorate the dead. Over time, the two cultures blended, giving rise to the Day of the Dead as it is known today.

Altars

Alters for the decorated with many items Credit: Jenn234, CC BY-SA 4.0/ Wikimedia Commons

Families welcome their deceased loved ones with colorful altars, or ofrendas, decorated with various items. Each has a symbolic significance. Fragrant marigold flowers are used to guide the deceased's spirits to the altar. A sweet Mexican bread, known as Pan de muerto and jugs of water help feed and quench the thirst of the returning souls. Candles and incense represent the element of fire, while colorful, pierced paper banners stand in for the wind.

Skeletons and skulls

Sugar skulls are a delicious part of the celebrations (Credit: Thirty two/ CC BY-SA 4.0 Wikimedia Commons)

The most familiar symbols of the holiday are the calacas and calaveras — skeletons and skulls. They appear on everything — from candied sweets to clothing, masks, and decorations. The brightly-colored smiling skulls serve as reminder that the holiday is a celebration of the life of loved ones who are no longer with us. It is a festive, not a sad event.

Celebrations

The festivities begin at midnight on November 1st. It is believed this is when the border between the living world and the spirit world dissolves. This allows deceased loved ones to cross over and join their families.

Families visit the graves of their loved ones (Credit: Dayofthedead.holiday/ CC-BY-SA-2.0)

Families visit the graves of their ancestors, cleaning and decorating them with flowers and candles. They bring food and drink to share with the spirits. Many even spend the night in the cemetery. The celebrations also include parades, music, dancing, and feasting.

