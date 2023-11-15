By Emily Moulin - 506 words

Thanksgiving is observed annually on the fourth Thursday of November (Credit: Pxhere/ CCO)

On November 23, 2023, most Americans will celebrate Thanksgiving. The secular holiday, is observed annually on the fourth Thursday of November. The celeb centers around a delicious feast enjoyed with extended family members and friends. Other fun traditions include participating in locally organized "Turkey Trots" and seeking "Black Friday" bargains. But not all countries observe the holiday on the same day or follow the same customs. Here are four variations of Thanksgiving-like festivities from around the world.

Brazil

Brazilian Thanksgiving food is similar to what is served in the US (Credit: Br.usembassy.gov)

Legend has it that Joaquim Nabuco, Brazil's first ambassador to the US, enjoyed American Thanksgiving so much that he convinced his government to establish a similar holiday. "Día de Ação de Graças," celebrated annually on the last Thursday of November, begins with a church service to give thanks for the fall harvest. The meal that follows is similar to the American feast with one fun twist. The cranberry sauce is replaced with one made from jabuticaba — a local, grapefruit-like fruit. The Brazilian holiday ends with a colorful and noisy carnival and parade.

Korea

Chuseok is a major harvest festival celebrated in Korea. The holiday's exact date is determined by the lunar calendar. It usually falls between late September and early October.

Locals use the three-day holiday to visit their hometowns to spend time with family and friends. They also visit and clean the graves of their ancestors and offer them food, drink, and crops. Traditional Korean foods are an essential part of Chuseok celebrations. One of the most popular dishes is a half-moon shaped rice cake called "Songpyeonm." It is filled with sesame seeds, red beans, or honey.

Ghana

Ghana in West Aftica version of Thanksgiving is called Homowo. It means "hooting at hunger," in the language of the local Ga tribe. The holiday is usually celebrated in late August or early September.

The Ga settlers arrived in Ghana in the 16th century. During their travels across Africa, they encountered many hardships, including a severe famine. The migrants celebrated their first harvest in Ghana with a feast, and a tradition was born.

Homowo is preceded by a month-long ban on noise, especially drumming, a big part of many worshiping rituals. The Ga people believe the noise affects their crops and scares away the spirits of their ancestors. Similar to Thanksgiving, Homowo is a festival of food. The extensive menu includes large amounts of fish and "kpokpoi," a traditional dish made from fermented cornmeal and palm oil.

Japan

Japan's Labor Thanksgiving Day has evolved from an ancient rice festival (Credit: web.Japan.org)

Japan's version of the holiday, called "Kinro Kansha no Hi" or Labor Thanksgiving, is observed annually on November 23. It originates from an ancient rice festival called Niinamesai, during which the Emperor of Japan would offer the season's first rice harvest to the gods and taste some himself. However, after World War II, the holiday's purpose shifted to celebrating the rights of Japanese workers. Today, Labor Thanksgiving is primarily observed with small acts of community service. Children often mark the occasion by handing out thank-you notes to firefighters, police officers, and frontline workers.