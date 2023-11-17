By Sarah Cortina - 307 words

The Loch Ness Lake in Scotland is believed to be the home of the namesake monster (Credit: Gregory J Kingsley/ CC BY-SA 3.0/ Wikimedia Commons)

In late August 2023, over 300 amateur detectives from around the world gathered in the United Kingdom's Scottish Highlands to look for the Loch Ness Monster. The two-day search of the Loch Ness lake, where the creature is said to dwell, was the most extensive one conducted in over 50 years. The Investigators used various technologies, including surveying equipment and drones with infrared cameras.

Some searchers photographed a large shadow circling in the water. There were also a few sightings of 'humpy objects' moving in and out of the water and an eel-like creature on the surface of the lake. Unfortunately, none of the discoveries provided concrete evidence of the famed beast affectionately known as Nessie.

The Legend of the Loch Ness Monster

The first written account of the Loch Ness Monster, affectionately known as Nessie, dates back to 565 AD. An Irish monk depicted the creature in ancient stone carvings found in the region. The legend gained steam in 1933 when a couple driving past the lake spotted an animal resembling a "dragon or prehistoric monster."

In 1934, an English physician provided the first actual proof of the animal in what became known as the "Surgeon's Photograph." The image showed the monster's head atop a long slender neck poking out of the water. The photo, published in the London Daily Mail, made Nessie an international celebrity . However, many experts thought it was a hoax. Their suspicion came true in 1994 when one of the participants in the search confessed on his deathbed that the picture was staged. The 'head' was made of plastic and wood and connected to a toy submarine.

However, the disclosure did little to shake the beliefs of the hundreds of thousands of Nessie fans worldwide. They continue to search for and record sightings of the legendary monster to this day.

Resources: NPR.com, explorersweb.com, don'ttakepics. com