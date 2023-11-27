By Kavi Dolasia - 231 words

GivingTuesday is marked on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving (Credit: GivingTuesday.org)

Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday are all about purchasing holiday gifts for loved ones. However, GivingTuesday, which will be observed on November 28, 2023, has a more altruistic purpose. "The Global Day of Giving" is marked annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. It encourages people worldwide to "give their voice, time, money, goods, and advocacy to support communities and causes."

There are many ways to help your community on GivingTuesday (Credit: GivingTuesday.org)

GivingTuesday was started in 2012 by the 92nd Street Y and its Belfer Center for Innovation & Social Impact in New York City. The movement helped raise $10 million for charities worldwide in a single day. Things have only improved since. In 2022, 20 million US residents donated an astounding $3.1 billion to their favorite cause. Even better, over 85 countries now have their own GivingTuesday chapters.

While giving money certainly helps, there are many other ways to show compassion for the less fortunate. In 2022, a record 35 million Americans participated in GivingTuesday through various forms of generosity. They included volunteering and donating goods.

Small acts, like picking up trash, also count (Credit: GivingTuesday.org)

Other ways to help are by giving your gently used clothing and toys to local shelters or organizing a community clean-up event. Even small gestures like doing a chore for an elderly neighbor or opening a door for a stranger qualify.

Resources: GivingTuesday.org, thegivingblock.com