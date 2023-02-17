The Mystery of The Unidentified Flying Objects Over North America

US officials have collected the remains of the Chinese balloon shot down on February 4, 2023 (Credit: US Navy/ Tyler Thompson/Public domain)

In recent weeks, four mysterious objects have been seen in the skies above North America. All were shot down by US fighter jets. However, authorities are still investigating their origin and purpose.

The first balloon

On January 28, 2023, a giant white balloon was spotted in the skies over Montana. The uncrewed vessel was 200 feet tall and weighed about 2,000 pounds. Its multiple motors and propellors allowed it to be remotely guided over specific locations. The balloon's massive undercarriage contained solar-powered surveillance technology.

US officials were aware that the balloon was of Chinese origin. But they were reluctant to shoot it down because the debris would hit populated areas. The balloon was closely monitored. It was sunk on February 4, 2023, about six miles off the coast of South Carolina.

The Chinese balloon entered US airspace on January 28, 2023 (Credit: Chase Doak/ CC BY-SA 4.0/ Wikimedia Commons)

Chinese officials maintain that the balloon was collecting weather data. They claim it was pushed off course into US territory by the strong winds. However, US officials say its equipment was clearly designed for spying. A debris analysis will confirm if they are right.

Subsequent balloons

On February 9, 2023, the US military downed a "cylindrical and silver-ish grey" object flying over Alaska. Two days later, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau authorized the shooting of a small, cylindrical object" over Canada's Yukon territory. A fourth object was taken down on February 12, 2023. It was flying at 20,000 feet above Lake Huron. On February 16, 2022, US President Joe Biden said that the three balloons "most likely" belonged to private companies or research institutions.

"We acted out of an abundance of caution and had an opportunity that allowed us to take down these objects safely," Mr. Biden explained.

Locations of the four mysterious objects shot down in the past few weeks (Credit Al Jazeera/ CC-BY-SA-2.0)

Why so many mysterious flying objects?

The sudden spike in mysterious flying objects may appear alarming. However, US officials say they can be attributed to the increased scrutiny of our skies in the past few weeks. After the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon was detected, the country's radars have been adjusted to detect similar objects. Now, devices that would usually go unnoticed are setting off alarm bells.

What next?

American military forces are currently collecting the remains of all the balloons. This will allow officials to determine if they posed any danger to the US.

"Right now, our priority is on — is debris recovery so that we can get a better sense of what these objects are," US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a press conference on February 13, 2023.

