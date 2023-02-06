Feast Your Way Through Super Bowl Sunday!

The NFL championship game will be played on February 12, 2023 (Credit: NFL/Wikipedia.org/ Fair Use)

On February 12, 2023, about 193 million Americans will tune in to watch the Super Bowl. The National Football League's Championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will certainly be exciting. But for most people, the game is an excuse to host or attend parties and indulge in foods they usually avoid. Super Bowl Sunday is one of the country's biggest food consumption days. It is second only to Thanksgiving!

Americans will consume over 112 million pounds of snacks on Super Bowl Sunday (Credit: SNAC)

The National Retail Foundation estimates that in 2023, Super Bowl revelers will spend $16.5 billion or $85.36 per person. About 80 percent of that will go towards the purchase of food and drinks.

The feasting will begin long before either team enters the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. In past years, Americans have crunched their way through 11.2 million pounds of snacks before the kickoff! Potato chips, tortilla chips, guacamole, popcorn, and nuts top the list of favorites.

An estimated $16.5 billion will be spent on Super Bowl Sunday (Credit NRF.com)

Partygoers will turn to heartier fare like pizza during the game. Pizza Hut typically delivers 2 million pies on this day. Chicken wings are also popular. The National Chicken Council estimates Americans will consume 1.42 billion chicken wings in 2023. Other favorites include ribs, bacon, hamburgers, foot-long subs, and hot dogs. The food will be washed down with millions of gallons of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

The excessive eating does have consequences. Antacid sales go up about 20 percent the day after the game. Also, one in ten workers, or about 16 million people, skip work on "Super Sick Monday." Over the years, there have been numerous attempts to convince lawmakers to make the day a holiday. But they have all been ignored thus far!

Happy Super Bowl Sunday!

Go Eagles! Go Chiefs!

