Lucky Cruise Passengers Sight Rare, Giant Phantom Jellyfish

Viking Expedition cruise passengers captured this rare Giant Phantom Jellyfish on camera (Credit: Anthony Gilbert/ Viking/ Polarresearch.net)

When passengers aboard a Viking Expedition cruise spotted a massive creature in the frigid waters off Antarctica, they suspected it was special. However, they did not realize they had stumbled upon the extremely rare giant phantom jellyfish (Stygiomedusa gigantea). Until then, there had been only 126 recorded observations of the jellyfish since the species was identified in 1910.

The extraordinary sighting revealed in a January 30, 2023 study published in the journal Polar Research, first occurred in early 2022. The cruise guests were exploring the ocean at about 262 ft (80 m) below sea level when they saw the creature swim past. The deep-sea creatures were spotted at least three more times in the following weeks. The researchers estimate that all the jellyfish were over 16 feet (5 meters) long. One specimen stretched at least 33 feet (10 m)!

The giant phantom jellyfish are deep-sea dwellers(Credit: Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute)

"On every sighting, the jellyfish appears to be swimming slowly, gently pulsing its bell for propulsion," said the study's lead author Daniel Moore. "They don't appear to have shown any inclination towards the lights of the submersible or reaction to our presence."

Very little is known about the elusive deep-sea predators. Scientists believe they use their ribbon-like arms to capture prey like plankton and small fish. They are also usually accompanied by a small fish called pelagic brotula. Researchers believe the fish receive shelter and protection from the jellyfish. In return, the fish keep the jellyfish healthy by eating parasites that cling to them.

The giant phantom jellyfish have a close mutually-beneficial relationship with a small fish species (Credit: Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute)

The jellyfish usually live 3,280 ft (1,000 m) below sea level. However, they have been known to swim closer to the surface around Antarctica. Moore is not sure of the reason. But she has a couple of theories. She suspects it may be to get exposure to ultraviolet radiation. This helps rid the jellyfish of parasites. The jellyfish could also be carried upwards by the strong ocean currents. Moore hopes the regular sightings will allow scientists to gain more insights into this alien-like creature.

