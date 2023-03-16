United Nations Member States Agree On A Landmark High Seas Treaty

The high seas treaty aims to protect the world's oceans from damaging human activities (NOAA/Public Domain)

The United Nations member states recently announced a historic agreement to protect the world's oceans. The high seas treaty, unveiled on March 4, 2023, has been in the works for almost two decades. It provides much needed regulation to reduce pollution, overfishing, and habitat destruction in our ocean waters.

What are high seas?

Countries can currently claim up to 200 nautical miles from their coast as their economic zone. This means they are allowed to fish or mine for resources within that area.

(Credit: IUCN.org / CC-BY-SA-2.0/ Al Jazeera)

Anything beyond that is considered international waters or "high seas." All countries have equal rights to fish, ship, and conduct research there. Only about one percent of the high seas are currently regulated. As a result, about two-thirds of the world's oceans are unprotected from harmful human activities. They include things like overfishing and habitat destruction caused by oil and gas drilling.

How will the high seas treaty protect our oceans?

Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) The high seas treaty stipulates creating large-scale marine-protected areas covering about 30 percent of the world's oceans. This will allow endangered marine animals and plants to recover.

The high seas treaty will create large-scale marine protected areas (Credit: Pew Research/ CC-BY-SA-2.0)

Environmental Impact Assessments (EIAs) - Companies hoping to launch commercial activities or other large-scale projects in international waters will have to submit an environmental impact report. The treaty also includes strict rules for seabed drilling in international waters.

Sharing information and technology: Countries will be required to share any groundbreaking research on high seas species. This includes discoveries like marine genetic resources (MGRs) that could be used to develop things like new medicines and cosmetics. Developed countries will also be required to share any new ocean exploration technologies with developing countries.

When will the treaty take effect?

The high seas treaty aims will impose strict rules to prevent overfishing and harmful sea drilling (Credit: Pew Research/ CC-BY-SA-2.0)

The agreement is an encouraging first step in the right direction. However, it is not a done deal yet. The UN member countries will have to meet again to sign the treaty. The representatives will then have to get the laws approved in their respective countries. The final, and probably hardest, part will be determining how the measures can be enforced and managed.

Resources: NPR.com, science.org, bbc.com