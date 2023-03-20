A Massive Blob Of Seaweed Is Heading Toward The Caribbean and Florida

A massive collection of seaweed is heading toward North America(Credit: Vely Michel/ CC BY-SA 4.0/ Wikimedia Commons)

A giant mass of brown seaweed, called Sargassum, is heading toward North America. Experts estimate it is over 5,500 miles long and weighs over 10 million tons. The seaweed is expected to wash ashore beaches in the Caribbean and Florida in late spring or early summer.

The Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt, as it is known, is not new to the Atlantic Ocean. However, since 2011, the seaweed blooms are becoming noticeably larger. The belt is not a single giant lump, but rather a collection of chunks. Some are small, while others stretch out for hundreds of miles.

Scientists aren't sure why the blooms are increasing in size. They suspect that runoff from farm fertilizers in major rivers like the Mississippi and the Amazon may be feeding the seaweed. Warmer ocean temperatures, caused by climate change, may also be a contributor.

Many small fish species live in and around the brown Sargassum (Credit: NOAA.gov/ Public Domain)

Sargassum is an integral part of the ocean's ecosystem. The floating habitat provides food and protection for fishes, marine mammals, crustaceans, and even endangered loggerhead sea turtles. Sea birds use it as a place to rest and feed. Heavy patches of the algae also soak up carbon dioxide from the ocean.

However, the seaweed is a nuisance when it washes ashore, especially in large quantities. The rotting biomass releases toxic hydrogen sulfide. The colorless gas, which smells like rotten eggs, can irritate throats and eyes. It is also unsafe for those with breathing problems. The seaweed's presence can severely impact the economy of coastal areas that depend on tourism. The stringy algae also gets tangled in fishing lines and nets, clogs waterways, and smothers coral reefs.

Large piles of Sargassum on shore can cause harm to humans and the ecosystem (Credit: army.mil/ Public Domain)

Removing the seaweed from the beaches is an expensive and time-consuming endeavor. Also, disposal of the seaweed can be tricky since it contains heavy metals that can be toxic to humans and animals. Scientists are trying to figure out the best way to address the issue. The ideas range from sinking the algae deep into the ocean to using it for building materials.

Some experts believe the best solution is to keep the biomass from reaching the shore. However, the blobs are pushed around by ocean currents and the wind. Hence, predicting when they will wash ashore is challenging. Hopefully, researchers will be able to find a feasible solution soon.

Resources: CNN.com, NPR.com, Smithsonianmag.com,