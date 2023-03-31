Crash, A One-Eyed Rescue Cat, Is Cadbury's Easter "Bunny" for 2023

By

Word Count

227 words

Reading Level

Alignment

Listen to Article

Crash will star in a chocolate egg commercial (Credit: Cadbury/The Hershey Company)

Crash, a one-eyed rescue cat from Boise, Idaho, has been declared winner of the 2023 Cadbury "Bunny" Tryouts. The feline will star in an Easter commercial for Cadbury's chocolate eggs and be inducted into the "Bunny Tryouts Hall of Fame." He will also receive a cash prize of $10,000. Simply Cats, the rescue center where Crash resides, plans to use the funds to help other animals in need.

Patty Cutler, the executive director at Simply Cats, stumbled upon Crash while heading to work in 2018. A car accident had left him with a broken jaw, a broken leg and a damaged eye. Cutler rushed the injured cat to an animal clinic.

The doctors were unable to save his eye. But six surgeries later, Crash, was healthy enough to be brought to Simply Cats. The rescue center had initially intended to put the cat up for adoption. But they fell in love with his outgoing personality and decided to make him an ambassador for Simply Cats.

Crash will be inducted into the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts Hall of Fame (Credit: Cadbury/The Hershey Company))

When Simply Cat officials heard that the Cadbury's Bunny Tryout competition was seeking rescue pets, they decided to enter Crash. On March 21, 2023, Cadbury announced that fans across the country had overwhelmingly voted for the adorable one-eyed cat.

Crash is the first cat to win the prestigious contest. Previous winners include Henri the English bulldog and Betty the Frog.

Resources: Prnewswire.com, CNN.com, Nypost.com

Cite Article

Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

MLA8

Dolasia, Kavi. “Crash, A One-Eyed Rescue Cat, Is Cadbury's Easter "Bunny" for 2023.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 31 Mar, 2023, www.dogonews.com/2023/3/31/crash-a-one-eyed-rescue-cat-is-cadburys-easter-bunny-for-2023. Accessed 31 Mar. 2023.

MLA7

Dolasia, Kavi. “Crash, A One-Eyed Rescue Cat, Is Cadbury's Easter "Bunny" for 2023.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 31 Mar, 2023, Web. 31 Mar. 2023.

Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

APA

Dolasia, K. (2023, March 31). Crash, A One-Eyed Rescue Cat, Is Cadbury's Easter "Bunny" for 2023. Retrieved 2023, March 31, from https://www.dogonews.com/2023/3/31/crash-a-one-eyed-rescue-cat-is-cadburys-easter-bunny-for-2023

Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

Chicago

Dolasia, Kavi. “Crash, A One-Eyed Rescue Cat, Is Cadbury's Easter "Bunny" for 2023.” DOGOnews. March 31, 2023. Accessed March 31, 2023. https://www.dogonews.com/2023/3/31/crash-a-one-eyed-rescue-cat-is-cadburys-easter-bunny-for-2023.
Learn Keywords in this Article
Play Vocabulary Game
0 Comments
Be the first to leave a comment.

    Embed Code

    Copy and Paste the code below to your website or blog.

    By using this widget you agree to the Terms of Use.

    Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

    MLA8

    Dolasia, Kavi. “Crash, A One-Eyed Rescue Cat, Is Cadbury's Easter "Bunny" for 2023.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 31 Mar, 2023, www.dogonews.com/2023/3/31/crash-a-one-eyed-rescue-cat-is-cadburys-easter-bunny-for-2023. Accessed 31 Mar. 2023.

    MLA7

    Dolasia, Kavi. “Crash, A One-Eyed Rescue Cat, Is Cadbury's Easter "Bunny" for 2023.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 31 Mar, 2023, Web. 31 Mar. 2023.

    Chicago

    Dolasia, Kavi. “Crash, A One-Eyed Rescue Cat, Is Cadbury's Easter "Bunny" for 2023.” DOGOnews. March 31, 2023. Accessed March 31, 2023. https://www.dogonews.com/2023/3/31/crash-a-one-eyed-rescue-cat-is-cadburys-easter-bunny-for-2023.

    APA

    Dolasia, K. (2023, March 31). Crash, A One-Eyed Rescue Cat, Is Cadbury's Easter "Bunny" for 2023. Retrieved 2023, March 31, from https://www.dogonews.com/2023/3/31/crash-a-one-eyed-rescue-cat-is-cadburys-easter-bunny-for-2023

    Popular Articles

    WeekMonthYear

    Learning Activities