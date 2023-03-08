Time To Spring Forward: Daylight Saving Time Starts On March 12th

Daylight Saving Time will start on March 12, 2023 (Credit: Jernej Furman/ CC-BY-SA-2.0/ Flickr)

Daylight Saving Time begins on March 12, 2023. Most North Americans will mark the occasion by moving their clocks forward sixty minutes. The simple action will allow residents to enjoy longer days in spring and summer.

Benjamin Franklin was the first to come up with the idea of changing the clocks. In 1784, the American inventor suggested it in a letter to the Journal of Paris as a way to save candles. But he was not serious. Several other individuals attempted to convince their governments to change the clocks in the ensuing years. But their requests were never seriously considered.

Germany started DST during World War I (Credit: Department of Defense/ Public Domain)

Port Arthur and Fort William (now Thunder Bay) residents in Ontario, Canada, were the first to observe DST in 1908. But, the idea did not catch on until Germany implemented it in 1916. The officials believed the longer day would help save coal needed to produce weapons and bombs for World War I.

A few other countries, including the USA and Great Britain, adopted the custom soon after. However, they all reverted to Standard Time once the war ended. DST was reinstated during World War II. The US government repealed DST nationally once the conflict ended in 1945. But it allowed states and districts to continue the tradition. They could even determine their own start and end dates.

Many countries worldwide practice DST (Credit: Statista)

This turned out to be a bad idea. By 1965, Iowa alone had 23 pairs of DST start and end dates. The Uniform Time Act of 1966 resolved the issue by setting the same DST start and end dates across the US. But the law was not mandatory. So, Hawaii, the US territories — American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the US Virgin Islands — and Arizona cities opted out.

The DST start and end dates were initially set for the final Sundays in April and October, respectively. However, they have since been changed multiple times. In 1986, President Ronald Reagan moved the DST start date to the first Sunday in April. In 2005, President George W. Bush moved the "spring forward" date to the second Sunday in March and extended the "fall back" date to the first Sunday in November.

Though the dates vary, DST is observed in about 70 countries worldwide. Japan, India, and China are the only major industrialized countries that do not change their clocks. Despite its widespread use, the ritual is not very popular. The loss of an hour is thought to cause sleep deprivation and fatigue. This leads to a drop in productivity and more traffic and workplace accidents.

Many US states have tried to get rid of (Credit: Statista)

Over the years, many states have passed bills to eliminate DST. However, they have all been rejected by federal legislators. The European Union voted in favor of removing DST permanently in 2019. But change has yet to go into effect.

For those stuck with DST, experts suggest waking up an hour or two earlier this Friday and Saturday. This will allow your body and mind to adjust to the change. Going to bed an hour earlier on Saturday will also help make the transition smoother.

Happy "Spring Forward!"