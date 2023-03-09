Paul Rudd "Look-Alike" Canine Finds A Forever Home

A shelter dog named Waffle House has become famous because of his Paul Rudd-like expressions (Credit: Town of Collierville)

An Australian Shepard Mix shelter dog who looks like Hollywood star Paul Rudd has found his permanent home. The February 20, 2023, announcement came just a week after the Collierville, TN, pooch, nicknamed Pawl Ruff, went viral on social media.

The two-year-old canine became an Internet celebrity after the shelter staff noticed his resemblance to the Ant-Man star. They created a collage with side-by-side images of the uncanny similarities in their expressions.

Collierville town officials happened to be running a Valentine's Day campaign to encourage people to adopt shelter animals. They decided to share the fun image on their Twitter account. In the tweet, they asked Rudd to adopt Pawl Ruff.

A colage of Paul Rudd and Pawl Ruff went viral (Credit: Tpwn of Collierville)

The actor did not respond. But the post went viral and attracted seven applications. Jennifer Roy, who had always wanted an Australian Shepard, was among them. After seeing the popular post, Roy knew she had to act fast before someone else took in the puppy.

She quickly submitted her application and made an appointment to visit Pawl Ruff. Roy instantly fell in love with the dog and officially adopted Pawl Ruff on February 19, 2023. The Collierville Animal Shelter staff hopes the heartwarming story will inspire others to adopt rescue animals.

Resources: colliervilletn.gov, pefinder.com, People.com

