NASA Names Astronaut Crew For Historic Artemis 2 Moon Mission

The Artemis 2 crew (left to right) pilot Victor Glover, commander Reid Wiseman and mission specialists Jeremy Hansen and Christina Koch (Credit: NASA/ Robert Markowitz)

NASA's successful Artemis 1 Moon mission paved the way for Artemis 2 — the second of three missions to land humans on the Moon again. The Artemis 2 crew will not step foot on the lunar surface. But they will be the first humans to fly close to the Moon in over 50 years. On April 3, 2023, NASA officials announced the four astronauts selected to helm the historic mission.

Reid Wiseman

Reid Wiseman will serve as Artemis 2's Mission Commander. The 47-year-old decorated naval aviator was first selected as a NASA astronaut in 2009. Wiseman was part of a 165-day-long mission to the International Space Station in 2014. Prior to being selected for the Moon mission, he served as chief of the astronaut office.

Victor Glover

Victor Glover will pilot the Artemis 2 mission. The 47-year-old was recruited to NASA in 2013. In 2020, he directed SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft to the ISS. As part of the Expedition 64 crew member, Glover completed 168 days in orbit and participated in four spacewalks. As part of the Artemis 2 mission, Glover will make further history as the first person of color to travel around the Moon.

Christina Koch

Christina Koch will serve as one of two Mission Specialists. The engineer, who previously worked at NASA's Goddard Space Center, has spent 328 days in space across the three ISS expeditions. This is more than any other female astronaut. Koch has been on six spacewalks — including the first all-female spacewalk. The amazing astronaut will add to her accolades as the first woman to orbit the Moon.

Jeremy Hansen

Jeremy Hansen of the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) will serve as a Mission Specialist alongside Koch. The 47-year-old graduated from NASA's astronaut training in 2011. While waiting for his first flight assignment, he held several roles. This includes working at NASA's mission control and participating in the European Space Agency's CAVES program, where he lived underground for six days. Hansen will be the first non-American to travel to the Moon.

The Artemis 2 mission will launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in November 2024. During the approximately 10-day mission, the astronauts will test Orion's life-support systems and various other new technologies. If all goes well, the Artemis 3 mission will launch sometime in 2025 or 2026. It will attempt to land humans on the Moon again for the first time in over 50 years. The Artemis missions are part of NASA's ambitious plan to establish a permanent base camp on the Moon.

Resources: NASA.gov, Space.com, asc-csa.gc.ca.