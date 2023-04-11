President Biden And First Lady Host Easter Egg Roll At The White House

By

Word Count

293 words

Reading Level

Alignment

Listen to Article

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden welcome guests at the Easter Egg Roll (Credit: WhiteHouse.gov)

On April 10, 2023, close to 30,000 guests, selected via an online lottery, attended the White House Easter Egg Roll. The fun event was divided into nine, two-hour-long sessions to accommodate the large number of guests. It included various exciting activities as well as appearances by popular costumed characters and celebrities.

The first group of kids and families arrived at the White House South Lawn at 7:00 am EST. Following a welcome speech from the president, the kids rushed to find some of the nearly 50,000 colorful eggs scattered around the garden. They then awaited the president's whistle to roll eggs down the marked lanes with long, wooden spoons.

After the egg roll, families explored the various activities planned for the day. In keeping with this year's theme, "EGGucation," the South Lawn was transformed into a "school community." Young guests could listen to a story at the Reading Nook or learn to build robots. Budding chefs could try their cooking skills at a cafe or visit a "farm" to see how things grow. There was also a talent show station and a physical activity zone, complete with an obstacle course. Live music played by military bands and popular costumed characters like Winnie the Pooh and Tigger added to the festivities.

Guests could listen to a story at the Reading Nook (Credit: WhiteHouse.gov)

The Easter Egg Roll is believed to have started in the early 1870s. It initially took place on the grounds of the United States Capitol. But the popular event caused a lot of damage to the perfectly-terraced lawns. In 1876, US lawmakers passed a law prohibiting the public use of the Capitol grounds for the fun event. Three years later, President Rutherford B. Hayes decided to host the egg roll on the South Lawn, and a fun tradition was born.

Resources: WhiteHouse.gov, CNN.com, USAToday.com

Cite Article

Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

MLA8

Dolasia, Kavi. “President Biden And First Lady Host Easter Egg Roll At The White House.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 11 Apr, 2023, www.dogonews.com/2023/4/11/president-biden-and-first-lady-host-easter-egg-roll-at-the-white-house. Accessed 11 Apr. 2023.

MLA7

Dolasia, Kavi. “President Biden And First Lady Host Easter Egg Roll At The White House.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 11 Apr, 2023, Web. 11 Apr. 2023.

Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

APA

Dolasia, K. (2023, April 11). President Biden And First Lady Host Easter Egg Roll At The White House. Retrieved 2023, April 11, from https://www.dogonews.com/2023/4/11/president-biden-and-first-lady-host-easter-egg-roll-at-the-white-house

Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

Chicago

Dolasia, Kavi. “President Biden And First Lady Host Easter Egg Roll At The White House.” DOGOnews. April 11, 2023. Accessed April 11, 2023. https://www.dogonews.com/2023/4/11/president-biden-and-first-lady-host-easter-egg-roll-at-the-white-house.
Learn Keywords in this Article
Play Vocabulary Game
0 Comments
Be the first to leave a comment.

    Embed Code

    Copy and Paste the code below to your website or blog.

    By using this widget you agree to the Terms of Use.

    Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

    MLA8

    Dolasia, Kavi. “President Biden And First Lady Host Easter Egg Roll At The White House.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 11 Apr, 2023, www.dogonews.com/2023/4/11/president-biden-and-first-lady-host-easter-egg-roll-at-the-white-house. Accessed 11 Apr. 2023.

    MLA7

    Dolasia, Kavi. “President Biden And First Lady Host Easter Egg Roll At The White House.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 11 Apr, 2023, Web. 11 Apr. 2023.

    Chicago

    Dolasia, Kavi. “President Biden And First Lady Host Easter Egg Roll At The White House.” DOGOnews. April 11, 2023. Accessed April 11, 2023. https://www.dogonews.com/2023/4/11/president-biden-and-first-lady-host-easter-egg-roll-at-the-white-house.

    APA

    Dolasia, K. (2023, April 11). President Biden And First Lady Host Easter Egg Roll At The White House. Retrieved 2023, April 11, from https://www.dogonews.com/2023/4/11/president-biden-and-first-lady-host-easter-egg-roll-at-the-white-house

    Popular Articles

    WeekMonthYear

    Learning Activities