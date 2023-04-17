Earth Day 2023: A Reminder To Invest In Our Planet
Word Count
Reading Level
Alignment
Listen to Article
On April 22, 2023, over a billion people worldwide will celebrate Earth Day with various activities. Some will plant trees. Others will participate in neighborhood clean-up efforts or enjoy a nature walk. The modern environmental movement began on April 20, 1970. On that day, 20 million Americans took to the streets to urge the government to take steps to protect our planet.
The Earth Day Network (EDN) now boasts over 50,000 partners in 193 countries. It has led to landmark environmental protection laws like the Clean Air Act, the Clean Water Act, and the Endangered Species Act. EDN has also been instrumental in raising worldwide awareness of the need to protect our planet. But more has to be done to undo the impact of careless human behavior on the environment.
Earth Day 2023 focuses on the need to "Invest in Our Planet." The theme encourages governments, businesses, and individuals to collectively take action. Local officials can lead the charge with actions like banning disposable plastics or planting more trees.
Businesses can help by reducing their environmental impact. For example, clothing manufacturers can choose natural or recycled fabrics. Restaurants can do their part by seeking out sustainable food sources.
Individuals of all ages can also make a difference with small lifestyle changes. Purchase everyday items, like shoes, from a "green" business. Turn off lights and devices when not in use. Bike to school instead of driving. Reduce plastic waste by using reusable water bottles and lunch boxes.
How will you "Invest in Our Planet" on Earth Day — and every day?
Happy Earth Day!
Resources: Earthday.org, Wikipedia.org
Cite Article
Learn Keywords in this Article
2 Comments
- minecraftpro9about 1 hourkeep the earth clean👍💪
- mountaindog_sisabout 1 hourEarth day is one of my ALL TIME favorite time of the year!! Make sure you help/clean the Earth! During Earth day, you should also thank God for creating this Earth!! We should all thank DOGO news a HUGE thank you for posting/creating this a few minutes ago!! #CleanTheEarthAndBePositive!! And remember for those that are young, that if its plastic it goes in the.......... RECYCLING BIN!! And any other trash goes in just usually the normal trash can. (unless they have a different trash can to put that kind of trash in) HAPPY EARTH DAY AND ENJOY IT!!!!🌱🌳🇺🇸🇺🇸 keep the United States of America alive!!