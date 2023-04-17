Earth Day 2023: A Reminder To Invest In Our Planet

Earth Day is celebrated annually on April 22 (Credit: Affew.org/ CC-BY-SA-2.0)

On April 22, 2023, over a billion people worldwide will celebrate Earth Day with various activities. Some will plant trees. Others will participate in neighborhood clean-up efforts or enjoy a nature walk. The modern environmental movement began on April 20, 1970. On that day, 20 million Americans took to the streets to urge the government to take steps to protect our planet.

The Earth Day Network (EDN) now boasts over 50,000 partners in 193 countries. It has led to landmark environmental protection laws like the Clean Air Act, the Clean Water Act, and the Endangered Species Act. EDN has also been instrumental in raising worldwide awareness of the need to protect our planet. But more has to be done to undo the impact of careless human behavior on the environment.

Simple lifestyle changes can help the environment (Credit: Recyclemore.com/ CC-BY-SA-2.0)

Earth Day 2023 focuses on the need to "Invest in Our Planet." The theme encourages governments, businesses, and individuals to collectively take action. Local officials can lead the charge with actions like banning disposable plastics or planting more trees.

Businesses can help by reducing their environmental impact. For example, clothing manufacturers can choose natural or recycled fabrics. Restaurants can do their part by seeking out sustainable food sources.

Individuals of all ages can also make a difference with small lifestyle changes. Purchase everyday items, like shoes, from a "green" business. Turn off lights and devices when not in use. Bike to school instead of driving. Reduce plastic waste by using reusable water bottles and lunch boxes.

How will you "Invest in Our Planet" on Earth Day — and every day?

Happy Earth Day!

Resources: Earthday.org, Wikipedia.org