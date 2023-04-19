Thousands of Mummified Ram Skulls Found In Ancient Egyptian Temple

Thousands of ram skulls were found in a ancient Egyptian temple (Credit: Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities)

Archaeologists from New York University have unearthed over 2,000 mummified ram heads in the ancient Egyptian city of Abydos. Located about 275 miles (442 km) south of Cairo, Abydos is one of Egypt's most important archaeological sites. It is home to numerous tombs, monuments, and temples.

Dr. Sameh Iskandar and his team found the skulls inside a previously undiscovered storage building. It was located in the northern part of an ancient temple built in honor of Ramses II. The powerful pharaoh ruled Egypt from 1279 BCE to 1213 BCE. Some rams' heads are still covered in bandages and are partially preserved. But the majority are fleshless skulls.

Some ram skulls are partially preserved (Credit: Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities)

"We came across some random pieces of skulls first," Dr. Iskandar said. "We didn't know what they were, but as we continued our excavation and exploration, all of [a] sudden, we found a whole area filled with ram skulls."

The scientists also found skeletons of wild goats, dogs, cows, and deer in the area. The animal remains date to around 1,000 years after Ramses II ruled Egypt. They were most likely left as an offering to the much-revered pharaoh in the afterlife.

A number of unusual artifacts were found in a previously unknown building near the temple(Credit: Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities)

The excavations also led to the discovery of another previously unknown building near the temple. The researchers believe it dates back to Egypt's sixth dynasty (2323 BCE to 2150 BCE). This was about 1,100 years before Ramses II ruled Egypt. The structure had unusually thick walls and contained a wealth of treasures. They include statues, stone slabs and even the remains of a tree. The artifacts will provide researchers with new insights into the activities and architecture of the ancient city.

Resources: LiveScience.com, CNN.com, Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities/ Facebook)