Rare Coin Commemorating Julius Caesar's Death Has Been Returned To Greece

The gold Eid Mar Coin is one of only three known to exist today (Credit: manhattanda.org)

On March 21, 2023, the Manhattan district attorney's office announced they were returning 20 looted antiquities to Greece. The artifacts are valued at over $20 million. They include a bronze container for human remains and a set of human and animal figures carved from marble. However, the most extraordinary is a rare Eid Mar Coin celebrating the assassination of Roman politician Julius Caesar.

The coin's front features a bust of Roman senator Marcus Brutus. Its back side has a cap flanked by two daggers. The cap was given to be similar to the ones given to formerly enslaved people. The daggers signify Brutus and Cassius Longinus. The two plotted to kill Caesar. Engraved below are the words EID MAR — Latin for "Ides of March." This refers to March 15, the 74th day in the Roman calendar. Caesar was stabbed to death on this day in 44 BCE. Bruus minted the coin in 42 BCE to celebrate the emperor's death and pay his soldiers.

These carved figures were among the many stolen artifacts returned to Greece (Credit: manhattanda.org)

Only three of the gold coins are known to exist today. One is loaned out to the British Museum. The second is part of a collection of Germany's central bank. The recently surrendered coin was first offered for sale in Munich, Germany. It was then smuggled into London before being auctioned to a US buyer for a record $4.2 million in 2020. This is the most ever paid for an ancient coin. The buyer was unaware of the coin's sketchy history when he bid on the coin. But he willingly it to the rightful owners.

"These treasured artifacts date from as far back as 5000 B.C.E. and were a valued part of life in the ancient world," said Ivan J. Arvelo, Special Agent in Charge for Homeland Security Investigations. "We are honored to join our partners today in the repatriation of this priceless cultural heritage to the people of Greece."

