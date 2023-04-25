Runaway Black Hole Leaves Behind A Trail Of Stars

An artist's impression of a runaway supermassive black hole that is leaving behind a streak of stars (Credit: NASA, ESA, Leah Hustak -STScI)

Black holes have incredibly powerful gravitational pulls. They usually gobble up everything around them. However, for the first time ever, scientists have found a black hole that is creating millions of stars as it zips through space.

Van Dokkum, a professor of Astronomy and Physics at Yale University, made the exciting discovery accidentally. He was looking for star clusters in an image captured by NASA's Hubble telescope when he noticed a light trail.

"I was just scanning through the Hubble image, and then I noticed that we have a little streak. I immediately thought, 'oh, a cosmic ray hitting the camera detector and causing a linear imaging artifact.' When we eliminated cosmic rays, we realized it was still there. It didn't look like anything we've seen before." Dokkum explains.

Professor Dokkum noticed an unusual light streak in this photo captured by the Hubble telescope (Credit: NASA, ESA, Pieter van Dokkum (Yale); Image Processing: Joseph DePasquale -STScI)

Curious to see where it was coming from Dokkum and his team decided to investigate further. They used the powerful telescopes at Hawaii's Mauna Kea Observatory. To their astonishment, they found that the light streak was caused by a 200,000-light-year-long chain of newborn stars. This is twice the diameter of our Milky Way galaxy.

The scientists say the black hole is zipping through the gas clouds at an unbelievable speed. If it were in our solar system, it could travel from Earth to the Moon in just 14 minutes. This is too fast for it to gobble up stars. Instead, it is creating a string of new stars.

"We think we're seeing a wake behind the black hole where the gas cools and is able to form stars. So, we're looking at star formation trailing the black hole." Dokkum said.

Their findings were published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters journal of the American Astronomical Society on April 6, 2023. The researchers believe more runaway black holes may be waiting to be discovered. They plan to expand their search using the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope. Scheduled to launch in May 2027, it is designed to make a sky area 100 times larger than the Hubble telescope.

