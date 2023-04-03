From Egg Hunts to Processions: How Easter is Observed Worldwide

Easter will be celebrated on April 9 this year (Credit:Julius H./ CC-BY-SA-2.0/ Pixabay)

On April 9, 2023, Christians around the world will observe Easter. The holiday is the oldest and most significant of all Christian festivals. It commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Many adults mark the event by attending special church services. For kids in the US, Easter means egg hunts, parades, and Easter bunnies. But not everyone celebrates the holiday the same way. Here are a few fun customs you may be tempted to adopt.

Corfu, Greece

On Holy Saturday, the residents of Corfu, Greece, toss out large water-filled clay jugs called "botides," onto the streets. The tradition welcomes spring. It is believed to have been adopted from the residents of Venice, Rome. They throw out dishes on New Year's Eve to indicate they are ready for a fresh start.

Australia

In Australia, kids enjoy delicious bilby-shaped chocolates during Easter. The marsupials could once be found across the country. But their population has been decimated by feral cats and foxes.

Rose-Marie Dusting, a nine-year-old from Queensland, Australia, first raised awareness of the animals' plight in 1968. Her story, "Billy the Aussie Easter Bilby," gained nationwide attention after it was published as a children's book eleven years later. In 1991, the Foundation for Rabbit-Free Australia pushed to replace Easter bunnies with Bilbies. Some chocolate makers caught on and began selling chocolate bilbies and donating a portion of the funds to help save the endangered animals. The rest, as they say, is history

Florence, Italy

On Easter Sunday, 150 soldiers, musicians, and people in 15th-century dress escort a 30-foot-tall (9-meter) antique cart filled with fireworks to the Florence Cathedral in Italy. The archbishop of Florence sets off the colorful fireworks display during Easter mass. The fun tradition is known as Scoppio del Carro, or "explosion of the cart." It is believed to ensure a good harvest in the upcoming year.

Happy Easter!

Resources: Wikipedia.org, News18.com, theculturetrip.com