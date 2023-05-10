Everything You Need To Know About The US Debt Ceiling

The US government will be unable to pay its bills by June 1 if the debt limit is not raised (Credit: Epic10.com/ CC-By-SA-2.0/ Flickr)

On May 1, 2023, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged lawmakers to raise the debt ceiling as soon as possible. She warned that if the Federal government were not allowed to borrow more, it would be unable to meet its obligations by early June 2023. They include things like Social Security and Medicare payments. The government would also stop making interest and principal payments on money borrowed in the past. This would cause the US to default on its debt.

What is the debt ceiling? What happens if the lawmakers do not raise it in time? Read on . . .

The debt ceiling

The debt ceiling is the maximum the US government can borrow to pay its bills (Credit: Crfb.org/ CC-BY-SA-2.0)

The debt ceiling or limit is the amount of money the federal government can legally borrow to pay for its programs, services, and other expenses. If the government reaches the debt ceiling, it cannot borrow more money to pay its obligations unless Congress increases the borrowing limit.

Why does the government need to borrow money?

The federal government needs to borrow money because it spends more than it earns through taxes and other revenue sources. The obligations include social security payments, salaries for members of the armed forces, and many other things.

How does the government borrow money?

The Federal government bonds are available to everyone (Credit: Wikideas1/ CC0/ Wikimedia Commons)

The US Treasury borrows money by selling bonds and other types of "securities." They are available to everyone worldwide. This includes Individuals, corporations, and even other governments. The security holders get repaid with interest when the security matures at a later date.

How much debt does the US government currently have?

The US federal government currently has $31.46 trillion in national debt. This is slightly higher than the borrowing limit of $31.381 trillion by Congress on xx.

When was the debt limit reached?

The government officially hit its debt limit on January 19, 2023. The Treasury Department has since been paying its "bills" with short-term measures. They include cutting down on government investments. However, these options will be exhausted by June 1. If lawmakers don't raise or suspend the borrowing limit before then, the government will be unable to fulfill its obligations.

Why is a debt limit needed?

The debt limit is not part of the Constitution or the 27 Amendments. It is a law enacted in 1917 to allow the government to issue bonds to finance US efforts in the First World War. The initial limit was just a few billion dollars. While a lot of money then, it proved inadequate within a few years. Congress has been repeatedly raising it since. In fact, raising the limit has become more or less a routine matter during every administration.

What's the hold-up this time?

The stalemate on debt ceiling discussions can be attributed to a difference in opinion between the Republican and Democratic lawmakers. The Republicans will approve a bill raising the debt limit if it also includes a reduction in future government spending. The Democrats believe the two things should be addressed separately. They want to increase the debt ceiling now and look into the proposed spending cuts later.

President Biden invited Republican and Democratic leaders to the White House on May 9, 2023, to resolve the situation. But they failed to reach an agreement.

What happens if lawmakers don't raise the limit by June 1?

Not raising the debt ceiling would affect many Americans (Credit: taxpolicycenter.org/CC-By-SA-2.0)

The short answer is nobody knows. The US has never defaulted on its debt. That is the reason the dollar is the world's strongest currency. It is also why many foreign governments invest their extra funds in US bonds. Experts believe that the US will plunge into a recession if the federal government cannot pay its obligations on time. It would also result in a financial crisis worldwide.

Resources: CNN.com, NPR.com, BBC.com