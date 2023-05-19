Denmark Unveils Carbon Storage Plan To Combat Climate Change

Project Greensand's first carbon storage site in the North Sea (Credit: Project Greensand

Carbon dioxide (CO 2 ), released from burning fossil fuels like oil and coal, is a big contributor to global warming and climate change. Over the years, scientists have devised several innovative ideas to capture the harmful gas. However, deploying them on a large scale has proved elusive. But that may change with Denmark's new, bold initiative called Project Greensand. It involves capturing the greenhouse gas before it enters the atmosphere and storing deep under the North Sea.

Project Greensand is the joint effort of a group of 23 organizations led by British chemical company Ineos. They include companies, research institutions, universities, and start-ups with carbon capture and storage expertise.

Denmark is the first country storing carbon dioxide for other countries (Credit: Danish Environment Agency)

The process involves liquefying the CO 2 collected from industrial plants by heating and compressing the gas. The liquid CO 2 is then transported in special ships to Denmark and pumped into natural sandstone reservoirs that were once used to store oil and gas. Located about 5,900 feet (1,800 meters) below the seabed, they provide safe storage for buoyant fluids like CO 2. Once stored, the CO 2 is monitored to ensure it does not leak back into the atmosphere.

Greensand's pilot study, announced on March 8, 2023, was a resounding success. An undisclosed amount of the liquified gas was safely brought in from Belgium and buried in the Nini reservoir in the Danish North Sea.

The carbon dioxide is buried thousands of feet under the seabed (Credit: Project Greensand)

"This is a breakthrough for carbon capture and storage. It is the first time that carbon dioxide has been successfully captured, transported cross-border, and safely stored offshore anywhere in the world," said Ineos CEO Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Denmark is not the only European country with a carbon capture and storage initiative. However, it is the only one open to accepting gas produced by other countries. Greensand aims to capture and store up to 1.5 million tonnes of CO2 annually by 2026 and as much as 8 million tonnes of CO2 per year by 2030. The latter accounts for only 2 percent of the 300 million tonnes per year the European Union needs to store by 2050 to meet its climate goals. But it is an important first step towards addressing climate change.

