Why Are Orcas Sinking Boats In Europe?

Groups of orcas have been staging intentional attacks on sailing boats in Europe since 2020 Credit: Spanish Ministry of Transport, Mobility, and Urban Agenda)

Killer whales, or orcas, are the largest members of the oceanic dolphin family. The intelligent mammals, which hunt in large pods, are famous for their coordinated attacks on unsuspecting marine animals. But they rarely pose a threat to humans. However, since July 2020, the usually social animals have been deliberately attacking sailboats off the coasts of Spain and Portugal. The killer whales

strike the boat's rudder repeatedly and lose interest once the it stops.

The latest incident occurred in the Strait of Gibraltar on the night of May 4, 2023. Three orcas kept ramming into a Swiss yacht called Champagne. The situation got so dire that the coast guard towed the boat to shore. While the ship's crew made it safely to the nearest port, the boat had sustained so much damage that it sank.

"There were two smaller and one larger orca," Werner Schaufelberger told the German publication Yacht. "The little ones shook the rudder at the back while the big one repeatedly backed up and rammed the ship with full force from the side."

The skipper says the younger whales appeared to be copying the larger ones. "The two little orcas observed the bigger one's technique and, with a slight run-up, they, too, slammed into the boat.

Greg Blackburn had a similar encounter with a pod of six orcas two days earlier. The British sailor also noticed that the two older orcas were teaching the younger ones how to strike the boat. "It was definitely some form of education, teaching going on," Blackburn told 9news.

Researchers are not sure of the reason for the animals' unusual behavior. But Alfredo López Fernandez, a biologist at the University of Aveiro in Portugal, has two theories. It could be that the killer whales are just going through what researchers call a fad. Juvenile orcas are well known for spearheading strange behavior. In the 1990s, a group of orcas in the Pacific would kill fish and swim around with them on their heads. That fad has since been abandoned.

Researchers have few theories about the orcas' unusual behavior (Credit: Spanish Ministry of Transport, Mobility, and Urban Agenda)

Another theory attributes the attacks to a female orca nicknamed "White Gladis." The researcher speculates that the mammal had a traumatic incident with a boat, which triggered aggressive behavior. He theorizes that the younger animals may be learning to attack ships by observing the older whale.

Hopefully, experts will be able to find a way to restore the harmony between killer whales and humans.