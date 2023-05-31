Lonely Pet Parrots Make Friends Through Video Chat

Ellie, an 11-year-old Goffin's cockatoo, calls a friend (Credit: Matthew Modoono/Northeastern University)

Parrots are highly social creatures. They need the companionship of other birds for their well-being. This is easy enough in the wild, where they live in large flocks. However, the parrots that live in captivity as pets are often bored and isolated. But a new study has found that modern technology may help alleviate the birds' loneliness.

The Northeastern University-led study involved 18 pet parrots across a range of species. The scientists began by teaching the intelligent birds how to video-call on Facebook Messenger. They then observed to see if the parrots would use their new skill to reach out to other parrots.

To initiate a call the parrots had to first ring a bell. This let the owner know that they wanted a smartphone or tablet. They would then use their beaks to tap on the photo of a friend they wished to call. Each parrot had a choice of two or three birds. They were picked by the scientists based on their size and the time zone they lived in. The parrot could call up to two friends a day and "talk" to them for a maximum of five minutes.

The researchers say the three-month-long study was a resounding success. The smart birds made several calls and even learned new skills from their online friends. "Some would sing, some would play around and go upside down, others would want to show another bird their toys," said study coauthor Ilyena Hirskyj-Douglas.

Researchers found that video-calling technology helped alleviate the parrots' loneliness.

(Credit: Northeastern University/Glasgow University)

Even more interesting, many parrots selected the same friends repeatedly. This suggested some of the birds were forming strong bonds with one another. Jennifer Cunha, a parrot behaviorist at Northeastern, says that her cockatoo Ellie became fast friends with Cookie, a California-based African grey. "It's been over a year, and they still talk," she said.

The scientists caution that some pet parrots may not take to online socializing. Three of the 18 they picked dropped out early in the study. The birds should also be carefully introduced to the technology and monitored closely to ensure they are compatible with the birds their online friends.

Resources: news.northeastern.edu, Smithsonianmag.com, NPR.com