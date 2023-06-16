The European Space Agency Is Paying Volunteers Over $18,000 To Stay In Bed For Two Months

The bedrest study aims to find ways to keep astronauts healthy in space (European Space Agency)

Exposure to microgravity can wreak havoc on the human body. Hence, before astronauts can embark on the long trip to Mars, scientists need to find ways to mitigate the physical impacts of space travel.

In an effort to help them, 12 men aged 20 and 45, are currently spending 60 days laying in bed at a laboratory in France. They will each receive $18,300 for their efforts. According to NASA, bedrest is an effective and economical way of mimicking the body's response to weightlessness. Many body changes during bedrest are similar those encountered by astronauts in space. They include blood flow to the head, fluid shifts, and bone and muscle loss.

Some volunteers will be allowed to cycle for 30 minutes a day (European Space Agency)

The study, entitled Bed Rest with Artificial Gravity and Cycling Exercise, or BRACE, which began in April 2023, is spearheaded by the European Space Agency (ESA). It is designed to investigate if cycling could help prevent some changes the human body experiences in space.

All participants are required to conduct daily activities like eating, showering, and even going to the bathroom, with at least one shoulder touching the bed. The beds' head ends are tilted 6 degrees below the horizontal. This allows the blood to flow away from the participants' legs, mimicking what astronauts experience in space.

The volunteers have been divided into three groups, each comprising four individuals. The control group will spend the entire 60 days lying in bed. The second group will be removed from their bed daily for 30 minutes to cycle on a wall-mounted device. The third group will use a similar cycling machine while spinning around in a centrifuge. The device is meant to simulate artificial gravity.

Another group of volunteers will cycle while spinning around in a centrifuge (Credit: European Space Agency)

"We hope to understand the added value of artificial gravity to the fitness routine astronauts follow on the International Space Station. The crew exercise two hours per day in orbit," says Angelique Van Ombergen, ESA lead for life sciences at Human and Robotic Exploration.

The researchers say the study's outcome will also be beneficial to humans on Earth. Van Ombergen says, "Results from space analogs can be useful to design better treatments for the elderly and for patients with musculoskeletal conditions and osteoporosis on Earth."

ESA next plans to conduct a similar 60-day study combining vibration exercise and artificial gravity in Slovenia.

Resources: ESA.int, nasaspaceflight.com

