Can Sea Cucumbers Help Clean Up Fish Farms?

Fish farms , like the one above, account for over half of the world's fish supply (Credit: USDA NRCS CA/ CC BY 2.0/ Wikimedia Commons)

Fish farming is a form of aquaculture in which fish are raised in enclosures to be sold as food. They account for over half of the world's fish supply and are vital for satisfying the needs of the ever-growing human population. However, fish farms face a significant challenge: waste management.

The uneaten food and waste released by the thousands of marine creatures confined to small spaces often accumulate to harmful levels. Each year, millions of fish die of bacterial diseases. Also, the phosphorous and nitrogen released from the feces can cause algae blooms that consume oxygen. This can cause the fish to smother and die. Fish farms currently solve these issues with the help of recirculating systems that filter the water and dispose of the waste. However, they are expensive to install and maintain.

Keeping fish farms clean is. big challenge (Credit: Asc1733,/ CC-BY-SA 4.0/ Wikimedia Commons)

Now, some fish farms turning to the ocean's "vacuum cleaners" — sea cucumbers — for help. The bottom-dwellers spend their lives feeding off the microscopic animals, algae, and other organic waste on the seabed.

Even better, the by-product of the sand the creature ingests while consuming the waste includes calcium carbonate. The chemical compound is vital for the creation of coral reefs. Once their numbers grow, sea cucumbers, which are considered a delicacy in Asia, can also serve as an extra revenue source for fish farms.

Diagram of a test project in Italy in which sea cucumbers are helping clean up waste from farmed mussels (Credit: Gross Et Al/ CC-BY-SA 2.0)

Introducing the sea cucumbers is part of a broader movement that aims to transform fish farms into balanced and sustainable ecosystems. Experts maintain it can be achieved by cultivating multiple species from different levels of the food chain.

"You're trying to mimic a natural environment," says marine researcher Chris Pearce. "So marine species are just doing what they do naturally out in the wild. But when you combine them with other species, what they're doing is creating a service for the ecosystem."

Resources: newatlas.com, oceanservice.noaa.gov, e360.yale.edu