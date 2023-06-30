Get Ready To Indulge! July Is National Ice Cream Month

July is National Ice Cream Month (Credit: Census.gov/ Public Domain)

Former US President Ronald Reagan's love for jelly beans was well-known. However, the country's 40th leader also had another guilty pleasure — ice cream. In 1984, Mr. Reagan gave the "nutritious and wholesome food" the respect it deserved by declaring July as National Ice Cream Month!

Proclamation 5219 urges citizens to observe the entire month, or at least the third Sunday of July — designated National Ice Cream Day —"with appropriate ceremonies and activities." This means it is your civic duty to eat as much ice cream as possible in July. Here are some fun facts to keep you entertained while

The origin of ice cream

The emperors of China's Tang Dynasty (618 -907 AD) are thought to be the first to eat an ice-cream-like frozen treat made using milk, flour, and camphor. But the modern-day recipe using milk and sugar as the primary ingredients is believed to have been invented by the Arabs in the 9th century. By the 10th century, the delicious treat, made using milk, cream, flavored rosewater, dried fruits, and nuts, was widely available in Baghdad, Damascus, and Cairo.

Fun ice cream facts (Creditl Senior Advisor.com/ CC-BY-SA- 2.0)

Europeans discovered the icy treat in the 16th century. But it took a lot longer to get to the US. Maryland Governor Thomas Bladen was the first to serve strawberry ice cream to guests in 1744. Due to a lack of refrigerators, the treat did not become widely available until 1851.

Americans now consume more ice cream than any nation worldwide, averaging an astounding 48 pints per person a year. California produces the most ice cream. But the biggest fans — on a per capita basis— live in Washington, DC, Rhode Island, and Wisconsin.

Your favorite ice cream flavor may reflect your personality

Most people think their ice cream choice depends on their taste preference. However, Dr. Alan Hirsch, founder of the Smell & Taste Treatment and Research Foundation, believes it reflects an individual's personality.

(Credit: Baskin Robbins/ CC-BY-SA-2.0)

Vanilla ice cream fans are impulsive risk-takers who are great at relationships. Those who love chocolate are lively, charming, and somewhat dramatic. Strawberry ice cream enthusiasts are devoted and introverted. Love chocolate chip ice cream? Then you must be generous, competent, and a go-getter!

The world's largest ice cream scoop

Kemps Dairy celebrated their 100th anniversary by creating the world's largest ice cream scoop (Credit: Guinness World Records/ CC-BY-SA-2.0)

In 2014, Minnesota-based Kemps Dairy celebrated the company's 100th anniversary by creating the world's largest ice cream scoop. The 5-foot, 6-inch-tall, and 6-foot, 2-inch-wide frozen masterpiece was made using 733 containers of strawberry ice cream. Once the record had been confirmed, 3,010 pounds (1,365 kilograms) treat was distributed to visitors at the Strawberry Festival in Cedarburg, Wisconsin.

Do you know any other ice cream trivia? Be sure to share it with us by adding your comments below.