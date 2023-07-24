USWNT Chases Third Consecutive World Cup Title

The USWNT is seeking an unprecedented third title at the 2023 World Cup (Credit: USsoccer.com/ CC-BY-SA-2.0)

The US Women's National Soccer Team (USWNT) has been a dominant force in world soccer for the past three decades. The impressive team boasts four World Cup titles and four Olympic gold medals. On July 20, 2023, team USA began its quest to win a third consecutive title at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. No team, men's or women's, has won three in a row. A fifth title would put the USWNT behind only Brazil's men, who have won six.

The team's win against first-time entrant Vietnam on July 21, 2023, was widely expected. The sluggish 3-0 score was a far cry from the resounding 13-0 win against Thailand in the first game of the 2019 World Cup. But it showed the potential of 22-year-old forward Sophia Smith. The rookie scored two of the three goals in her debut world cup match.

The US team receiving their World Cup championship medals in 2019 (Credit: Howcheng/ CC-BY-SA 4.0/ Wikipedia.org)

The July 27 rematch against the 2019 world cup finalist Netherlands was a tougher matchup. The Dutch stunned the US with a 1-0 lead early in the game. For the first time since 2011, Team USA went into halftime trailing. But they returned strong and tied the match 1-1 after team co-captain Lindsey Horan scored a goal in the 62nd minute.

The US squad, which has only lost five games since winning the 2019 World Cup, is highly favored to win the title. However, there could be some challenges due to the makeup of the team. Four past stars — Becky Sauerbrunn, Mallory Swanson, Christen Press, and Catarina Macario — are missing from the roster due to injuries. The team's coach, Vlatko Andonovski, is also making his World Cup debut.

But four-time World Cup champions Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan have a slew of promising youngsters like Smith that could lead them to the championship. They include Alyssa Thompson the first teenager to make the World Cup roster since 1995 and Trinity Rodman. The 21-year-old has shattered numerous records in her two-year professional soccer career and is eager to add to Word Cup title to her list of accolades.

"This younger group, we definitely don't lack confidence," says Smith. "I don't think it's cocky. I don't think it's ego. I think we've come to a place where we know what we can do. We know what we're capable of. And we know people may be calling us 'The Future' or whatever. But we know that we can impact the game right now. A lot of us want to prove that every single day."

Resources: USAtoday.com, NPR.com, sports.yahoo.com, USsoccer.com