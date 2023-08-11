Strong Winds Fan Deadly Wildfires On Hawaii's Maui Island

Firefighters are currently battling multiple wildfires in Maui (Credit: NASA.gov)

Hundreds of firefighters are currently battling three wildfires in Maui, Hawaii. The deadly fires burnt through vegetation before exploding overnight. The blazes, fanned by winds from a distant hurricane, moved so rapidly that some residents were forced to jump into the ocean to escape the flames and smoke.

The town of Lahaina in West Maui has been particularly hard hit. The fires have destroyed streets and burned hundreds of structures. Many housed precious artifacts of the historic whaling village's legacy and history.

Fires burning through the historic town of Lahaina (Maui County/ Twitter)

The flames have also scorched a majestic 150-year-old banyan tree. Often described as the "heartbeat' of Lahaina, it was just an 8-foot sapling when it was planted in 1873. It is now believed to be the largest banyan tree in the country.

Over 12,000 people in West Maui are without power, and more than 2,000 have been forced to evacuate and seek shelter. At least 55 people have died, and the numbers are expected to rise in the coming days.

"We expected rain, we expected floods," Acting Governor Sylvia Luke told reporters. "We never anticipated in this state that a hurricane that did not make impact on our islands would cause these kinds of wildfires."

On August 10, 2023, Maui officials reported that the Lahaina fire, the most damaging of the three blazes, was 80 percent contained. The second one in Central Maui was 70 percent contained, but there was not much information about the third fire raging in a mountainous region.

The cause of the fires is still under investigation. But like the rest of the Hawaiian islands, Maui has been facing severe drought conditions in recent months. This, combined with the spread of a highly flammable invasive plant species and 67 mph hurricane winds, provided the perfect conditions for the wildfires to spread from the dried-out vegetation to nearby communities.

The Hawaiian islands have been facing severe drought conditions lately( Credit: Maui County

US President Joe Biden has approved a disaster declaration for Hawaii and ordered Federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by wildfires.

"Anyone who's lost a loved one, whose home has been damaged or destroyed, is going to get help immediately," the president promised.

Several charity organizations, including the Salvation Army and the Maui Food Bank, are accepting donations to feed the displaced residents who are currently in emergency shelters.

Credit: US Coast Guard Hawaii Pacific District 14, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

Meanwhile, Hawaii's Governor, Josh Green, is urging visitors to leave the island so that hotel rooms and other accommodations can be used to help those that have been displaced.

"We'll welcome visitors back to paradise after the fire's done and after we can rebuild," Green said in an interview with CNN.

Stay strong, Maui! The world is with you!

Resources: CNN.com, Mauinow.com, weather.com, wikipedia.com