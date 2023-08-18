McLaren's Solus GT Is Based On A Video Game

The McClaren Solut GT first appeared in the Gran Turismo video game series (Credit: McClaren)

Fans of the Gran Turismo video game series have likely spent countless hours conquering tracks in the virtual realm with the McLaren Ultimate Vision Gran Turismo or VGT. The British carmaker has now turned the fantasy into a reality with the introduction of the McClaren Solus GT.

The single-seater is designed like a Formula 1 car with little wiggle room and a fixed racing seat molded to the driver's body shape. It has a built-in crash protection device and a carbon-fiber steering wheel. The powerful car boasts an 830 horsepower engine and a top speed of over 200 mph. It can accelerate from 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) in just 2.5 seconds!

Each Solus GT comes with what McClaren calls a "racing driver experience." The package includes a travel case, a custom race suit, a helmet, a head and neck support system, and a coaching course.

The remarkable automobile, priced at $4 million each, was unveiled at the Monterey Car Week in California in late 2022. All 25 units were swiftly purchased. However, the vehicle, designed exclusively for racetrack driving, was first put to the test at the Goodwood Festival of Speed shootout on July 17, 2023. It did not disappoint.

The Solus GT' can only be driven on a racetrack(Credit: McClaren)

The powerful car navigated the twisted hill course in a blistering 45.34 seconds crossing the finish line at a speed of 149.1 mph. This is the fastest recorded time this year and the third fastest ever recorded among production vehicles. Those fortunate enough to witness the race reported that the Solus GT doesn't just look like a rocket — it sounds like one too!

