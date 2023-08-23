Reticulated Giraffe Born At Tennessee Zoo Has No Spots

The spotless baby giraffe with her mother, Shenna (Credit: Brights Zoo)

A reticulated baby giraffe at Brights Zoo in Limestone, Tennessee, is garnering worldwide attention due to her unusual looks. The female, born on July 31, 2023, lacks its characteristic patches. Instead, she has a plain brown coat. The zoo's officials believe she is the only solid-colored living giraffe on the planet.

The newborn is the fourth offspring of nine-year-old Shenna, and the only one with no spots. Experts believe the animal's rare coloring is probably due to a gene mutation. Zoo officials are glad the spotless giraffe was born in captivity. That's because the patches are necessary for giraffes in the wild. They help the animals blend in with their surroundings, protecting them from predators.

The public can help name the newborn by voting on Brights Zoo's Facebook page by September 4, 2023. The choices include Kipekee, the Swahili word for "unique," and Firyali, which means "unusual" or "extraordinary." There is also Shakiri ("she is most beautiful") and Jamella ("one of great beauty").

Reticulated giraffes are one of four distinct species of giraffes. They have large brown patches separated by cream-colored lines on their coats. The animals were once a common sight across East Africa. However, their numbers have dropped by almost 60 percent — from 36,000 to just 16,000 — over the past three decades.

The three-week-old baby giraffe is already 6-feet-tall (Credit: BrigthtsZoo)

The overall giraffe population in the wild has also declined by over 40 percent to just about 117,000. The decrease is being attributed to habitat loss, poaching, and Africa's ongoing drought. Brights Zoo officials hope the unusual-looking newborn will help shine a light on the animal's plight.

"This special giraffe's birth is remarkable for many reasons, but maybe most importantly, it will help bring attention to the serious challenges the rest of her species face in the wild," the zoo said in a press release.

Resources: Washingtonpost.com, nationalgeographic.com, nbcnews.com