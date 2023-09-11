Coco Gauff And Novak Djokovic Make History At US Open Tennis Finals

2023 US Open women's and women's singles champions Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic (Credit: Gauff - All-Pro Reels from District of Columbia, USA; Djokovic: Flickr user [1]/ CC-BY-SA-2.0/ Wikipedia.com

The 2023 US Open Tennis Championship, which took place in New York over the past weekend, marked a historic moment for both of its champions. 19-year-old Coco Gauff picked up her first major singles title, while 36-year-old Novak Djokovic secured his 24th Grand Slam championship. Here is a closer look at these two exceptional athletes.

Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff took the tennis world by storm at 15 as the youngest qualifier in Wimbledon history. She made it to the fourth round in her 2019 Grand Slam debut. Three years later, the talented young player competed in her first major title at the 2022 French Open but lost to Iga Swiatek. Though disappointed, she promised to come back stronger.

"I watched Iga lift up that trophy, and I watched her the whole time," Gauff recalled. "I said, 'I'm not going to take my eyes off her because I want to feel what that felt like for her.'"

Gauff is the youngest American to win a Grand Slam event since Serena Williams (Credit Twitter/@CocoGauff)

2023 did not start out very promising for Gauff, who lost in the first round at Wimbledon. Though she had won 18 of the 19 matches since, she arrived at the September 9, 2023, US Open finals as the underdog. Most experts believed Aryna Sabalenka, who has dominated women's tennis this year, would win the championship.

Their predictions appeared accurate when Sabelanka easily won the first set 6-2. But to everyone's surprise and delight, Gauff returned strong, clinching a 6-3, 6-2 victory over the soon-to-be-No. 1 Sabalenka. She is the youngest American to win a Grand Slam event since Serena Williams won the same event at age 17 in 1999. She is also only the third American teen to ever win the US Open singles title. In addition to the accolades and the trophy, the 19-year-old also took home a check for $3 million!

Shortly after winning her maiden Grand Slam title, Gauff thanked her non-believers for "adding gas" to her fire!

Novak Djokovic

Unlike Gauff, Novak Djokovic was the favored to win against Daniil Medvedev at the at the September 10, 2023 final. The pair had met 14 times in their career, and Djokovic had claimed victory in nine of the matches. The 36-year-old tennis phenom had reached all four Grand Slams this year and won two. His only loss so far had been against Carlos Alcaraz in Wimbledon.

The determined and focused athlete did not disappoint, overpowering Danielle Medvedev in three straight sets, 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 victory. Djokovic now has more men's singles titles at Grand Slams than anyone else. Rafael Nadal has 22, while Roger Federer has 20. The victory also puts the 36-year-old on par with Australian icon Margaret Court. She won 24 titles between 1960 and 1973. He is also the first man to ever win three Grand Slam events four times in the same season. and the oldest one to win a US Open.

Djokovic is the first male tennis player to win 24 Grand Slams (Credit: Darren Carroll/USTA/ CC-BY-SA 2.0)

"To make the history of this sport is something truly remarkable and special," Djokovic said during the trophy ceremony. "I never imagined that I would be here talking about 24 Slams. I never thought that would be the reality, but the last couple of years, I felt I have a chance, I have a shot at history—and why not grab it if it's presented."

And he has no plans of hanging up his racket anytime soon! So stay tuned for more history-making achievements from this unprecedented tennis phenom!

Resources: theintelligence.net, cbssports.com, USTA.com, CNN.com