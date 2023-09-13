National Hispanic Heritage Month Explained

National Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates Americans from 20 countries and territories (Credit: Scot.af.mil/ Public Domain)

National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated annually from September 15th to October 15th. It honors the histories, cultures, and contributions of Americans from 20 countries and territories worldwide. This includes all residents — or those with ancestors — from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America.

Why National Hispanic Heritage Month begins on September 15th

The celebration's mid-month start date holds a special significance. Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua all declared independence from Spain on September 15, 1821. In addition, Mexico and Chile mark their independence days on September 16 and September 18, respectively.

Celebrations

Cities and towns across the US celebrate the month with traditional festivals and parades. Schools commemorate the occasion by highlighting the achievements of Latinos and Hispanics.

The extensive list includes major league baseball player Roberto Clemente. He was the first Hispanic American starter to win a World Series in 1960. Equally inspiring was Padre Felix Varela. The clergyman educated poor minorities in New York City in the early 1820's. He also founded nurseries and orphanages for children.

The month is celebrated by honoring the achievements of the diverse Latino and Hispanic community (Credit: AARP/ CC-BY-SA-2.0)

There is also Sonia Sotomayor. She is the first Hispanic and the third woman to become an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court. Former NASA astronaut Ellen Ochoa was the first Hispanic woman to go to space. She served on a nine-day mission aboard the Space Shuttle Discovery in 1993. Ochoa was also NASA's Johnson Space Center's first Hispanic and second female director. Of course, no mention of Latino achievements can be complete without Lin-Manuel Miranda, the award-winning creator of Broadway shows like "Hamilton" and "In The Heights."

2023 theme

Many institutions have programs centered around the annual theme (Credit: Media.defense.gov/ Public Domain)

Many institutions, including the Smithsonian Latino Center (SLC) and the Museum of Latin Art (MOLAA), mark this all-important month with educational programs centered around the annual theme. The 2023 theme is "We Are All, We Are One." It reinforces the built-in diversity within the Hispanic community and the power of being a united community.

Happy National Hispanic Heritage Month!