"Golden Egg" Found On Ocean Floor Baffles Researchers

NOAA scientists found a mysterious golden object in the Gulf of Alaska (Credit: oceanexplorer.noaa.gov/ Public Domain)

The ocean is full of unsolved mysteries. But few have grabbed the attention of the scientific community and the public as the recently-found "golden egg." National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) researchers stumbled upon the shiny orb two miles deep in the Gulf of Alaska on August 20, 2023. The scientists were using a robotic deep-sea diving vehicle to explore the area's marine habitats.

The object was retrieved with the robotic vehicle's arm(Credit: oceanexplorer.noaa.gov/ Public Domain)

The done-shaped specimen was found some white sea sponges. It measured about 4 inches (10 cm) in diameter. A small hole in its base led the researchers to speculate it may be egg case or a dead sponge attachment.

Curious to know for sure, they grabbed the 'golden egg" using the robotic vehicle's suction tube. A closer examination helped confirm that the object is biological in origin. However, the team was unable to determine it it belonged to a new species or one that has already been discovered. That will only be revealed after the sample has been analyzed in a laboratory at the end of the expedition.

The NOAA scientists hope a laboratory analysis will help identify the object's origin (Credit: oceanexplorer.noaa.gov/ Public Domain)

"We likely won't learn more until we are able to get it into a laboratory setting where we can continue to pull from the collective expertise of the scientific community with more sophisticated tools than we are able to maintain on the ship, says expedition coordinator Sam Candio.

"While somewhat humbling to be stumped by this finding, it serves as a reminder of how little we know about our own planet and how much is left to learn and appreciate about our ocean." he adds.

Resources: oceanexpolorer.noaa.gov, CBSnews.com, allthatsinteresting.com

MLA8

Bonet, Marcela. “"Golden Egg" Found On Ocean Floor Baffles Researchers.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 18 Sep, 2023, www.dogonews.com/2023/9/18/golden-egg-found-on-ocean-floor-baffles-researchers. Accessed 18 Sep. 2023.

MLA7

Bonet, Marcela. “"Golden Egg" Found On Ocean Floor Baffles Researchers.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 18 Sep, 2023, Web. 18 Sep. 2023.

APA

Bonet, M. (2023, September 18). "Golden Egg" Found On Ocean Floor Baffles Researchers. Retrieved 2023, September 18, from https://www.dogonews.com/2023/9/18/golden-egg-found-on-ocean-floor-baffles-researchers

Chicago

Bonet, Marcela. “"Golden Egg" Found On Ocean Floor Baffles Researchers.” DOGOnews. September 18, 2023. Accessed September 18, 2023. https://www.dogonews.com/2023/9/18/golden-egg-found-on-ocean-floor-baffles-researchers.
