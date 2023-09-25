Zookeepers Find Creative Ways To Keep Animals Cool In Extreme Heat

By - 342 words

Language

Reading Level

Listen to Article

Alignment

Tiger at California's Fresno Zoo enjoys a bloodsicle (Credit: Fresno Zoo/ CC-By-SA-2.0)

This year's summer was the Earth's hottest since global record-keeping began in 1880. Large parts of the Northern Hemisphere – including swaths of the United States, Europe, and Japan – experienced scorching heat waves. Humans comfortably rode out the extreme weather inside air-conditioned homes and offices. However, the option was not available to most zoo animals. Here are some creative ways used to keep the animals safe.

Many zoos doused their animals with cold showers throughout the day. The type of showers varied depending. Furless creatures like rhinos, elephants, and tortoises were soaked with hoses, while those with fur enjoyed a continuous cold mist — similar to how produce is sprayed in supermarkets. Gorillas, meanwhile, preferred to sit inside shower pools — hot-tub-like enclosures filled with cold water.

"One of our gorillas, in particular, loves the shower pool. It looks like a person sitting in a hot tub," said Kevin Hodge, the Houston Zoo's vice president, told NBC News. "It's really cute."

Similar to humans, animals also enjoy frozen treats on hot days. Zookeepers created special berry-filled ice chunks for the herbivores. The carnivores received "bloodsicles," or "meatsicles' — the frozen concoction made with blood and ground meat.

In Tokyo, Japan, zookeepers sheared the hair of the six alpacas. "Alpacas are animals from the highlands of South America," said zookeeper Shunpei Miyakoshi. "Their fur protects their bodies from the cold, so it is very dense." They also installed two fans in the animals' enclosure.

Meanwhile, officials in Nagano, Japan, kept their sole elephant, Fuko, cool by filling up part of his enclosure with water. The mammal was often seen happily swinging her trunk while lying in her special pool.

The zoo in Nagano City, Japan, tilled part of the elephant house with water (Credit: Nagano Chausuyama Zoo? CC-BY-SA-2.0)

These creative measures certainly helped the animals survive this summer. But with extreme heatwaves becoming increasingly common, zoos are seeking longer-term solutions. The options include adding air conditioning to the existing enclosures or building new climate-controlled habitats. However, the task is both expensive and time-consuming. So, for now, the animals will have to contend with cold showers and frozen treats.

Resources: asahi.com, reuters.com, nbcnews.com, kfoxtv.com

Cite Article

Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

MLA8

Sison, Jono. “Zookeepers Find Creative Ways To Keep Animals Cool In Extreme Heat.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 25 Sep, 2023, www.dogonews.com/2023/9/25/zookeepers-find-creative-ways-to-keep-animals-cool-in-extreme-heat. Accessed 25 Sep. 2023.

MLA7

Sison, Jono. “Zookeepers Find Creative Ways To Keep Animals Cool In Extreme Heat.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 25 Sep, 2023, Web. 25 Sep. 2023.

Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

APA

Sison, J. (2023, September 25). Zookeepers Find Creative Ways To Keep Animals Cool In Extreme Heat. Retrieved 2023, September 25, from https://www.dogonews.com/2023/9/25/zookeepers-find-creative-ways-to-keep-animals-cool-in-extreme-heat

Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

Chicago

Sison, Jono. “Zookeepers Find Creative Ways To Keep Animals Cool In Extreme Heat.” DOGOnews. September 25, 2023. Accessed September 25, 2023. https://www.dogonews.com/2023/9/25/zookeepers-find-creative-ways-to-keep-animals-cool-in-extreme-heat.
0 Comments
Be the first to leave a comment.

    Embed Code

    Copy and Paste the code below to your website or blog.

    By using this widget you agree to the Terms of Use.

    Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

    MLA8

    Sison, Jono. “Zookeepers Find Creative Ways To Keep Animals Cool In Extreme Heat.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 25 Sep, 2023, www.dogonews.com/2023/9/25/zookeepers-find-creative-ways-to-keep-animals-cool-in-extreme-heat. Accessed 25 Sep. 2023.

    MLA7

    Sison, Jono. “Zookeepers Find Creative Ways To Keep Animals Cool In Extreme Heat.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 25 Sep, 2023, Web. 25 Sep. 2023.

    Chicago

    Sison, Jono. “Zookeepers Find Creative Ways To Keep Animals Cool In Extreme Heat.” DOGOnews. September 25, 2023. Accessed September 25, 2023. https://www.dogonews.com/2023/9/25/zookeepers-find-creative-ways-to-keep-animals-cool-in-extreme-heat.

    APA

    Sison, J. (2023, September 25). Zookeepers Find Creative Ways To Keep Animals Cool In Extreme Heat. Retrieved 2023, September 25, from https://www.dogonews.com/2023/9/25/zookeepers-find-creative-ways-to-keep-animals-cool-in-extreme-heat

    Popular Articles

    WeekMonthYear

    Learning Activities