Zookeepers Find Creative Ways To Keep Animals Cool In Extreme Heat

Tiger at California's Fresno Zoo enjoys a bloodsicle (Credit: Fresno Zoo/ CC-By-SA-2.0)

This year's summer was the Earth's hottest since global record-keeping began in 1880. Large parts of the Northern Hemisphere – including swaths of the United States, Europe, and Japan – experienced scorching heat waves. Humans comfortably rode out the extreme weather inside air-conditioned homes and offices. However, the option was not available to most zoo animals. Here are some creative ways used to keep the animals safe.

Many zoos doused their animals with cold showers throughout the day. The type of showers varied depending. Furless creatures like rhinos, elephants, and tortoises were soaked with hoses, while those with fur enjoyed a continuous cold mist — similar to how produce is sprayed in supermarkets. Gorillas, meanwhile, preferred to sit inside shower pools — hot-tub-like enclosures filled with cold water.

"One of our gorillas, in particular, loves the shower pool. It looks like a person sitting in a hot tub," said Kevin Hodge, the Houston Zoo's vice president, told NBC News. "It's really cute."

Similar to humans, animals also enjoy frozen treats on hot days. Zookeepers created special berry-filled ice chunks for the herbivores. The carnivores received "bloodsicles," or "meatsicles' — the frozen concoction made with blood and ground meat.

In Tokyo, Japan, zookeepers sheared the hair of the six alpacas. "Alpacas are animals from the highlands of South America," said zookeeper Shunpei Miyakoshi. "Their fur protects their bodies from the cold, so it is very dense." They also installed two fans in the animals' enclosure.

Meanwhile, officials in Nagano, Japan, kept their sole elephant, Fuko, cool by filling up part of his enclosure with water. The mammal was often seen happily swinging her trunk while lying in her special pool.

The zoo in Nagano City, Japan, tilled part of the elephant house with water (Credit: Nagano Chausuyama Zoo? CC-BY-SA-2.0)

These creative measures certainly helped the animals survive this summer. But with extreme heatwaves becoming increasingly common, zoos are seeking longer-term solutions. The options include adding air conditioning to the existing enclosures or building new climate-controlled habitats. However, the task is both expensive and time-consuming. So, for now, the animals will have to contend with cold showers and frozen treats.

