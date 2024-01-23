By Kavi Dolasia - 298 words

OREO's Space Dunk cookies will be available for a limited period of time (Credit: OREO/ CC-BY-SA-2.0)

On January 23, 2024, the OREO brand took a huge step forward for "cookie-kind" with the introduction of a space-inspired cookie. The limited-edition OREO Space Dunk cookies promise consumers an "out-of-this-world" experience.

Each cookie is filled with layers of blue and pink "cosmic creme" with marshmallowy flavor and popping candy to "create a supernova bursting sensation with every bite." The cookies also feature one of five space-related impressions, such as a telescope or stars. And, for the first time ever, the OREO has a small cutout circle in the center. This allows fans to see the colorful creme without opening the outer shell.

Each cookie features a galactic impression (Credit: OREO/ CC-BY-SA-2.0)

The cookies certainly sound delicious. But what is likely to attract fans even more is the chance for a real "out-of-this-world" experience aboard a pressurized capsule called Neptune. The balloon-propelled spacecraft is the brainchild of Florida-based Space Perspective. The company hopes to start taking people to the edge of space by late 2024.

The $125,000 cost for the six-hour round trip will be out of reach for most. But one lucky fan will be able to go for free! All they have to do is enter the "Lift Off with OREO" sweepstakes by going to the company's website or scanning the QR code on the OREO Space Dunk pack.

"OREO cookies are all about transporting fans to a place full of excitement and childlike curiosity," said Michelle Deignan, vice president, OREO, US. "We're over the moon about partnering with Space Perspective to give one lucky fan the opportunity to dunk an OREO cookie while gliding through space. Through this campaign, we hope to take playfulness to new heights, proving it is not only in all of us but also exists in space."

Resources: Prnewswire.com, Fastcompany.com, ibbonline.com