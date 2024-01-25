By Jono Sison - 399 words

The Icon of the Seas is the world's largest cruise ship (Credit: Royal Caribbean/ CC-BY-SA-2.0)

Blow the horn! The world's largest cruise ship is about to embark on its inaugural voyage. Royal Caribbean's "The Icon of the Seas" will glide out of the Port of Miami on January 27, 2024, for a seven-day tour of the Caribbean.

The massive ship measures 1,198 feet (365 meters) long and weighs over 276,000 tons. That is more than the length of four soccer fields and about five times the weight of the Titanic! The luxury vessel has 20 decks and seven pools and can accommodate over 7,000 guests and 2,350 crew members. Touted as the "first-of-its-kind combination of the best of every vacation," it features eight distinct "neighborhoods." Here is a glimpse of a few that await guests.

Chill Island

The three-deck-high Chill Island neighborhood is for those who want to relax. It is home to the Bay Pool, the largest pool ever built for a cruise trip. There is also Cloud 17, an infinity-edge pool with stunning ocean views.

Thrill Island

Thrill Island boasts a myriad of exciting activities. They include "Adrenaline Peak," an enormous rock climbing wall that promises breathtaking views to those brave enough to reach the top.

The neighborhood is also home to "Category 6", the largest waterpark at sea. As the name indicates, it features six water slides. Most are the first of their kind to be placed on a cruise ship. They include "Frightening Bolt," the tallest waterslide to sail. There is also "Pressure Drop," the first open freefall waterslide on a cruise.

Thrill Island also has a mini golf course, a FlowRider for those wanting to experience the thrill of riding a wave, and a basketball court.

Aquadome

Perched on the boat's uppermost deck, Aquadome features many restaurants and bars with stunning wraparound ocean views. A five-story waterfall in the dome's center is designed to move in synch with performers during diving and aerial dance shows. Guests will also enjoy popular Broadway musicals and ice-skating performances, as well as other events at the neighborhood's Aquatheater.

As you might have guessed, luxury like this does not come cheap. A seven-day trip on The Icon of the Seas costs between $1,800 to $2,200 per person. However, the steep price does not appear to have hindered eager fans. Royal Caribbean says that the $2 billion floating resort is almost fully booked until 2026!

Resources: royalcaribbean.com, CBSnews.com,cruisehive.com