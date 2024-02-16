By Jono Sison - 328 words

Six unpaired sneakers worn by Michael Jordan sold for $8 million (Credit: Sotheby's/ CC-BY-SA-2.0)

Six single Nike Air Jordans, worn by basketball legend Michael Jordan, fetched $8 million at a Sotheby's auction on February 2, 2024. The jaw-dropping price set a new global auction record for game-worn sneakers.

The "Dynasty Collection" comprised Air Jordan VI, Air Jordan VII, Air Jordan VIII, Air Jordan XI, Air Jordan XII, and Air Jordan XIV. The phenom wore the six shoes during the final games of the 1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997 and 1998 championship series. His team, the Chicago Bulls, won all six titles.

"Today's record-breaking price is a testament to the GOAT," said Brahm Wachter, Sotheby's Head of Modern Collectibles. "The Dynasty Collection undeniably ranks among the most significant compilations of sports memorabilia in history."

The shoes were all worn by Jordan during the final championship games (Credit: Sotheby's/ CC-BY-SA-2.0)

The shoes were put up for auction by a private American collector. They had initially belonged to Tim Hallan, a Chicago Bulls PR Executive. In 1991, Hallan asked Jordan for one of his sneakers if the team won their first championship. Following the victory, Jordan obliged and also autographed the shoe. The superstitious basketball player then made it a tradition to give a shoe to Hallan each time the team won a championship.

This is not the first time Jordan memorabilia has fetched astronomical prices. In January 2023, his jersey from game 1 of the 1998 NBA finals sold for a record $10.1 million. Later that year, a pair of Air Jordans from game 2 of the same final went for $2.2 million.

Jordan is considered one of the best basketball players of all time. His numerous accolades include six NBA championships, two Olympic gold medals, and 14 MVP awards. The 60-year-old is also a savvy businessman. His lucrative partnerships with Nike, Gatorade, and Hanes have earned him over $2 billion thus far. Jordan also owns several golf courses, steakhouses, and a NASCAR team. With an estimated net worth of $3 billion, he is believed to be the richest retired athlete in the world.

Resources: Sothebys..com,,Wikipedia.org